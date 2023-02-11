ZOTAC Plans to Bring Out More Gaming Products that will Give Superior Experience

- Advertisement - -

Founded in 2017, ZOTAC aims to create the ultimate PC gaming hardware for those who live to game. With over 15 years of experience in the gaming industry providing precision performance, ZOTAC is a leading force that delivers the best PC gaming experience. In an interaction with NCN magazine, Mr. Deepak Gupta, Country Head, ZOTAC Technology Limited, shares their brand’s perspective, product strategy and future plans.

Q. How did ZOTAC fare in 2022 and what are the expectations for 2023?

The year 2022 was mixed in the business as the demand for overall IT products gone down slightly after 2 years of uptick during the Covid pandemic and the WFH normal. Even at the global level, the year 2022 was not that good due to the war between Russia and Ukraine which upset the international trade and the exchange rates. We are expecting that the war would end soon, the international trade & currency exchange stabilize and the year 2023 would be better from the business point of view for the IT industry as well as to our company.

Q. What are the latest technology and market trends in the segments you are dealing with?

The AI, web3 and metaverse are the new technologies which everyone is looking for and we are expecting that these technologies will touch everyone in the coming times and the gaming industry too. These technologies essentially require high-end workstations with good graphics cards and we are positive about the demand and are looking forward to contribute our part in the development of the ecosystem.

Q. What new products do you plan to launch in 2023?

ZOTAC primarily provides NVIDIA chip-based products and recently NVIDIA has announced new graphics architecture ‘Ada lovelace’ which is much faster than the previous generations. We at ZOTAC have announced Ada lovelace-based products of 40 Series, RTX4090 & 4080, at the end of 2022 while another product of same segment was announced recently in January 2023 which is RTX4070Ti. We will announce more new products in the coming months and are looking forward to great business. In the 40 Series, we are expecting that the high-end cards like RTX4090 / 4080 will play a bigger role in building AI-workstations and the other products will contribute to 4K Gaming.

Q. How is your brand different from your competitors?

ZOTAC is well known in the gaming industry due to the great product variety, quality and after sales support. ZOTAC is the only brand in India which offers 5-year extended warranty on its entire range of products.

Q. How important are supply channel and the partners for you and how do you motivate your channel partners?

Partners are always the front-line soldiers of our company and they are the ones who at the front-end are in constant contact with the end consumers so they should have the complete product information and performance details. We arrange regular product training sessions for our partners so that they can keep pace with the developments in the industry and we also host several gaming events to promote and contribute our part to the growth of the gaming industry. We have been expanding our gaming partner network adding new partners steadily. Our partners are smart, know what the today’s gaming consumers need and offer them the right products. We do our annual channel conference with our premium partners to felicitate and reward them.

Q. What is ZOTAC’s overall strategy for the next two years?

ZOTAC’s future strategy is very simple—we bring the right products at the right time, and educate the partners about our products and the latest trends in the industry. We are looking forward to bring up more products in addition to graphics cards and mini PCs.

