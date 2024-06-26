ZOTAC launches ZOTAC DIRECT APP in India to streamline warranty registration & reward resellers

- Advertisement -

For the first time in ZOTAC‘s history, the company is launching a brand new mobile app along with its new rewards and bonus programme. Exclusive to India, the ZOTAC DIRECT app is designed to incentivize and reward retailers for getting ZOTAC products into the hands of consumers, as well as streamline the warranty registration process so that as many ZOTAC users in the region as possible can take advantage of ZOTAC’s extended warranty coverage. The app is available for download now from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Mr. Maciej Wieczorek, Marketing Director of EMEAI at ZOTAC TECHNOLOGY.

“With the tremendous ZOTAC presence and an enormous customer base in India, we believe that the country is the perfect proving ground for ZOTAC DIRECT as we work to deliver value to both our resellers and users,” said Mr. Maciej Wieczorek, Marketing Director of EMEAI at ZOTAC TECHNOLOGY. “The launch of the app in India can be our first step towards a more effective and mutually beneficial relationship between ZOTAC and our retailers around the world, which will ultimately benefit the end user.”

After registering in a few easy steps, Indian hardware resellers can begin earning rewards through the ZOTAC DIRECT App simply by selling ZOTAC products. Each sale earns participating resellers a certain number of points that can be redeemed for rewards within the app. This rewards programme is designed to drive sales of ZOTAC products in the India region and get more ZOTAC products into the hands of PC gaming enthusiasts.

The app can also assist retailers in registering products purchased by customers and claiming ZOTAC’s extended warranty immediately after purchase, allowing users to take advantage of ZOTAC’s extensive warranty coverage without the hassle.

In addition to features that provide a convenient and streamlined product purchasing experience, the ZOTAC DIRECT app will also enable retailers and distributors to stay up-to-date on the latest ZOTAC products by providing a one-stop portal for downloading marketing materials to assist retailers with individual sales campaigns and other marketing activities.

In the coming days, ZOTAC INDIA plans to launch a series of promotions within the app, as well as add more features that will enhance its value to both our resellers and users.

The app is now available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

