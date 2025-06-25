ZOTAC GAMING introduces new GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card series

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ZOTAC GAMING is excited to announce the launch of the new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 5050 graphics card series.

Built on the powerful NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the new models provide the perfect foundation for next-generation AI-powered gaming and creative applications. The RTX™ 5050 series combines our signature minimalist, modern design with innovative technology — optimized for maximum efficiency in a compact form factor. Our lineup includes four variants: the ultra-compact SOLO with a single fan, and the Twin Edge and Twin Edge OC models available in black and white, featuring dual-fan configurations for strong cooling performance while maintaining a small footprint.

All models are equipped with DLSS 4, 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, and advanced cooling technologies to deliver outstanding performance — even in smaller PC systems.

As with all ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 50 graphics cards, the RTX™ 5050 series will be shipped in the EMEAI region with a three-year warranty, extendable to five years upon registration.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ZOTAC GAMING

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 173