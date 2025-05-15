ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs & Handheld Console Win 2025 Red Dot Design Awards

- Advertisement -

ZOTAC is excited to announce that our premiere products have been affirmed with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, once again reaffirming our commitment to feature innovation and hardware design that subverts convention and push the limit.

In this article, we will introduce our award winning products, and invite our product design team to provide further insight on the design process.

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 50 SERIES – AMP EXTREME INFINITY & SOLID

For ZOTAC GAMING’s 50 Series GPUs, our design team have gone above and beyond in making this iteration of GeForce RTX graphics cards stylish, elegant, and definitely robust. Our Product Design & Development Manager, Mr. Surf Wong, has this to say on the design of our newest series:

“With the 50 Series GPUs, we had the idea to lean in on the aesthetics of modern PC cases,” he commented. “Seeing that more and more brands are coming up with fish-tank cases and other sleek designs for the purpose of displaying the internals, we thought, ‘why not design something that will match and make it even the centerpiece of the PC?”

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 50 Series, with its Gunmetal grey colorway, geometrical motifs, and colored accents, goes great with any PC case, and the AMP Extreme INFINITY especially shines in the modern fish-tank cases with its infinity mirror front and center. With our cards, your PC wouldn’t just be a performance beast, but practically the centerpiece of your battle station as it’s the engine making gaming, creating, and AI possible.

The design is also ingrained with practicality. For example, the golden accents of the cards are not just for show – it’s the mid-frame structural reinforcement that ensures the cards are as robust as they are elegant. The geometrical patterns also complement the heatsink itself, integrating the inherent features of a GPU seamlessly into a design that will stand out above the rest.

ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld Console

In addition to our cutting edge graphics cards, our Handheld Gaming Console, the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE, also brought home the Red Dot Design Award, thanks to its comfortable ergonomics and innovative features.

“The ZONE was a challenge for all of us, for it was a completely new category of product different from our existing lineup, and we had to do extensive research into what makes a good handheld.” Surf said. “We have taken inspirations from many existing designs, but ultimately we were able to come up with something fresh to the eyes, yet familiar in the hands of gamers.”

The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE was the first Windows-based handheld PC to incorporate category leading feature such as a 7-inch AMOLED display, 2-stage triggers, a radial dial system for settings adjustments, and even a simple kickstand. Featuring the AMD 8840U APU, the handheld is a formidable machine that enables you to take your AAA gaming experiences anywhere.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ZOTAC

