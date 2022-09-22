Zotac Gaming Announces the Geforce RTX 40 Series Powered By the Next Generation GPU Architecture

- Advertisement - -

ZOTAC Technology Limited, a global manufacturer of innovation, ushers in a new era of PC gaming with the unveiling of our next-generation ZOTAC GAMING graphics card line-up built on the breakthrough NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and the 3rd generation of RTX.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.

Leveraging an all-new aerodynamic inspired design with a bevy of more powerful features, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series introduces key innovations that push the limit in gaming performance, cooling efficiency, noise levels and durability. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 16GB and 4080 12GB series each will come in 3 models – AMP Extreme AIRO, Trinity OC and Trinity.

Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC.

“We are excited to present our most advanced graphics cards utilizing the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture to push PC gaming to new frontiers,” said Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC. “In this generation we implement an innovative aerodynamic design featuring critical airflow movement to strengthen and refine cooling of the powerful GPU core. With the inclusion of the 40 series processor alongside refinements to hardware, design, and usability, ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards mark a milestone by bringing out the best in the next-gen GPU and industry-leading technologies to PC games.”

