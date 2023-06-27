Zotac Gaming Announces Geforce RTX 4060 8GB Series Lineup Powered By NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture

- Advertisement - -

ZOTAC Technology Limited announces additional members to its next-generation graphics card line-up, built on the powerful NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

The GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB series is designed to deliver incredible performance for mainstream gamers and creators at 1080P resolution with Ray Tracing and DLSS 3 at high frame rates. The GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card delivers all the advancements of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture — including DLSS 3 neural rendering, third-generation ray-tracing technologies, and an eighth generation NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) with AV1 encoding.

ZOTAC had announced the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB SOLO graphics card as a part of the initial lineup of the 4060 Family. Today, ZOTAC unveils two additional GeForce RTX 4060 8GB models: the TWIN EDGE OC WHITE EDITION and the OC Spider-man™: Across the Spider-Verse inspired bundle.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB TWIN EDGE OC WHITE EDITION

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB TWIN EDGE OC WHITE EDITION combines ZOTAC’s signature aerodynamic-inspired design with minimalistic and clean style, while also featuring the highest clock speed out of ZOTAC GAMING’s 4060 8GB selection. This pure-white, dual-fan graphics card epitomizes form, utility and style, letting gamers add just the right touch of personality and beauty to their gaming builds.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB SOLO

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB SOLO is a GPU with a single-fan configuration and a super-compact footprint. Despite it being the smallest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 series card to date, it continues to deliver the performance and technology advantages, including DLSS 3 and 3rd generation ray-tracing. The SOLO lends itself well to any SFF PC build, and delivers great in-game performance.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Inspired Bundle

As part of the “Power The Hero In You” campaign in collaboration with Sony Animation’s Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, exclusively in theaters, ZOTAC GAMING will also be offering a special Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse inspired bundle for the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC. The bundle includes a number of movieinspired goodies in addition to the graphics card, such as customizable fan emblems, a movie-inspired Ztorm figurine blind box, and more.

WIDE CASE COMPATIBILITY

The compact design of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB series GPUs make it easier for gamers looking to upgrade. With the biggest card in the series measuring up to 8.8 in / 222.3mm in length and 2-slot in width, and the smallest model measuring in up to 163mm / 6.4 inch in length, most PC cases available can easily accommodate any card in the series with a simple drop-in installation.

8-PIN POWER CONNECTOR

A single 8-Pin PCIe power connector is all that is needed to power the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB. Combined with a lower minimum recommended power supply of 500W, it means that there are potentially less components needed for this powerful upgrade, making it a more viable option to gain more powerful graphics performance.

FIRESTORM FOR 40 SERIES

The new ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility for GeForce RTX 40 Series features an entirely re-designed interface that transforms GPU fine-tuning into a more simple and intuitive task. The new software comes with a host of options that include clock speed, GPU memory frequencies, voltage, fan speed, fan curve settings, and SPECTRA RGB lighting effect adjustments for supported models.

AVAILABILITY

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Series will be available starting June 29 2023 Pacific. Local availability dependent on regional supply and delivery.

