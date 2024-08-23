ZOTAC Direct App – Elevating Partner Success through Innovation, Rewards, and Education

- Advertisement -

ZOTAC has unveiled its innovative ‘ZOTAC Direct’ App, a new platform designed specifically to cater to the needs of its channel partners in India. This app represents a significant leap in how ZOTAC engages with its partners, offering a blend of reward incentives and educational resources that set a new standard in the industry.

Empowering Partners, Rewarding Every Sale

The ZOTAC Direct App is more than just a tool; it is a game-changer for the entire channel community. As the first of its kind in the industry, the app underscores a commitment to empowering partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed in a competitive market. The platform’s primary focus is on transforming every sale into a rewarding experience, thanks to its comprehensive Reward & Bonus Program. Each sale made through the app automatically accumulates valuable bonus points for the channel partners, turning their efforts into tangible rewards.

Mr. Deepak Gupta, Country Head, ZOTAC Technology Limited

Mr. Deepak Gupta, Country Head, ZOTAC Technology Limited said, “Our ZOTAC Direct App is more than just a sales tool; it’s a comprehensive platform designed to empower our partners. By offering rewards, advanced training, and real-time support, we’re creating an environment where they can thrive and achieve greater success. Our goal is to foster a sustainable and profitable future for our partners, where their hard work and dedication are continuously recognized and rewarded.”

Unlock Rewards, Maximize Sales Potential

One of the standout features of the ZOTAC Direct App is its tiered reward system. This system allows users to level up and unlock exclusive rewards as they progress, making the sales process not just profitable but also engaging. The app also introduces monthly and long-term campaigns that further enhance opportunities to maximize points, enabling partners to achieve even greater benefits. Every product sold earns a specific number of points, which are tracked automatically within the app, ensuring that channel partners can easily monitor their progress and reach new reward milestones.

Educating Partners, Enhancing Sales Skills

Beyond its rewarding structure, the ZOTAC Direct App also serves as a powerful educational platform. Recognizing the importance of knowledge in driving sales, the app provides partners with access to extensive product training. This training includes detailed information about the latest products, exclusive launches, and in-depth specifications, ensuring that partners are always well-informed. The educational resources are delivered through engaging product videos, which not only enhance partners’ sales skills but also build their confidence, positioning them as experts in the field.

Streamlined Registration for Effortless Rewards

The app also addresses the need for efficiency in the registration process. The user-friendly design of the ZOTAC Direct App makes it incredibly easy for partners to register products and collect rewards. The process is straightforward: open the app, register the product, take a picture of the invoice, add the necessary details, receive an OTP, and submit it on the app. This streamlined approach saves time and allows partners to focus more on growing their business.

Mr. Deepak Gupta further added, “The ZOTAC Direct App bridges the gap between our brand and our partners, creating a more integrated and collaborative ecosystem. We’re excited about the positive impact this app has had in India and look forward to expanding its benefits to global markets. This initiative is a crucial part of our global strategy to support our partners and drive mutual growth and success.”

Local Innovation with Global Expansion Potential

Developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the ZOTAC Direct App is not just a local innovation but a platform with the potential for global expansion. It reflects a commitment to empowering partners and fostering mutual growth, positioning ZOTAC at the forefront of industry innovation. With its blend of rewards, education, and ease of use, the ZOTAC Direct App is set to redefine how channel partners engage with the brand, ensuring a sustainable and profitable future for all.

The ZOTAC Direct app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

