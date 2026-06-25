ZOTAC Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation, Powering the Future of Gaming and Computing

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ZOTAC Technology Pte Limited proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of pushing boundaries, redefining performance, and creating technology that inspires millions of gamers and creators worldwide. Since its inception, ZOTAC has grown from a graphics-focused brand into a global technology leader, expanding its portfolio across gaming, AI, compact computing, and professional solutions. Over the years, ZOTAC has built a strong legacy by delivering high-performance NVIDIA GeForce graphics solutions and becoming one of the pioneers in the Mini PC segment. The brand’s focus has always remained on creating powerful, reliable, and innovative hardware that enables gamers, creators, and professionals to achieve more.

20 Years Together, Pushing Limits Forever

To celebrate this milestone, ZOTAC showcased its journey at COMPUTEX 2026, bringing together iconic products from its past while presenting the technologies shaping the future. The anniversary celebration highlights ZOTAC’s evolution from a gaming hardware specialist into a complete computing solutions provider. The showcase reflected ZOTAC’s vision for the future, delivering solutions across gaming, local AI applications, industrial computing, and enterprise-level high-performance computing. As a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, ZOTAC continues to explore new possibilities powered by advanced GPU technologies.

Message from Mr. Deepak Gupta, Regional Director SEA

“Reaching 20 years is a remarkable milestone that reflects ZOTAC’s dedication towards innovation, technology, and our strong connection with the gaming and creator community. Over the last two decades, ZOTAC has continuously evolved by delivering powerful graphics solutions, compact computing, and next-generation technologies that empower users across different segments. This journey would not have been possible without the trust and support of our partners, customers, and the entire ZOTAC community. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, embracing new possibilities, and bringing more exciting innovations to users across Southeast Asia and beyond. The next chapter of ZOTAC’s journey is about creating even more impactful experiences and continuing our legacy of performance, reliability, and innovation.”

Anniversary Edition Hardware: A Tribute to Two Decades of Excellence

As part of the celebrations, ZOTAC introduced exclusive 20th Anniversary Edition hardware featuring a premium titanium-inspired design language. The limited-edition lineup includes graphics cards, Mini PCs, and other hardware created to celebrate the brand’s legacy and its community of gamers worldwide. These anniversary products represent ZOTAC’s journey, combining performance, aesthetics, and engineering excellence that has defined the brand for 20 years.

The Future of Gaming with ZOTAC GAMING

Gaming continues to remain at the heart of ZOTAC’s identity. The brand showcased its latest range of ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, bringing next-generation performance, AI capabilities, and enhanced gaming experiences. With features such as NVIDIA DLSS technology and AI-powered workflows, ZOTAC GPUs continue to empower gamers, streamers, creators, and professionals to experience faster performance and improved productivity. The showcase also featured advanced liquid-cooled GPU concepts designed for enthusiasts who demand maximum performance and customization for their builds.

Compact Power: The Evolution of MAGNUS and ZBOX

ZOTAC also highlighted its popular Mini PC lineup, including the MAGNUS series, showcasing how compact computing can deliver desktop-class performance. The MAGNUS ONE ULTRA was introduced with the ability to integrate a full desktop-class GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card while maintaining a compact form factor. Beyond consumer gaming, ZOTAC continues expanding its ZBOX PRO ecosystem with AI-focused and embedded computing solutions designed for industries, automation, robotics, and professional applications.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter of Innovation

Reaching 20 years is not just a celebration of the past — it is a commitment towards the future. ZOTAC continues to innovate with a vision to bring powerful computing experiences to every user, from gamers and creators to AI researchers and enterprises. With two decades of expertise, a strong technology foundation, and a passion for innovation, ZOTAC enters its next chapter with the same mission it started with.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ZOTAC

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