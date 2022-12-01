ZOOOK Launches Multi-Device Prodigy Keyboard and Blade Bold Mouse with Auto Sleep feature

- Advertisement - -

ZOOOK presents Blade Bold Mouse and Prodigy wireless keyboard amongst an array of recently launched products for their buyers who want nothing but the best. The Blade Bold optical wireless mouse spells style and class and this non-chargeable device has 3 million cycles of key strokes life. The Prodigy keyboard has an innovative key design meant to support long hours of work. The Blade Bold Mouse and Prodigy keyboard are available at all the leading online and offline stores.



ZOOOK’s Country Head-India Achin Gupta spoke on the occasion of the launch of these products, “It has been our dedicated endeavour to bring the latest technology to our consumers with every new product. Moreover, the computer accessories market has been seen as very black and white till date, but we understand that our young consumers need vibrancy, and we offer just that. These two products are in line with our promise of bringing a variety of wireless, easy-to-use products that have a longer life, and are in sync with the needs of Gen X that wants input devices that can be simultaneously connected with multiple devices. We have delivered yet again, and will do so over and over.”



Blade Bold Mouse: This non-rechargeable wireless optical mouse comes with an Auto Sleep option, where it automatically saves the battery when not in use. With easy-to-use technology where you can simply plug and play or connect via 2.4G, it connects via a USB nano receiver interface leading to easy storage and connectivity. It has 3 million cycles of keystrokes life. Moreover, it is a silent device that reduces key click sounds by 95%. Zoook Blade bold comes with 3 beautiful color options and adds a touch of elegance to the geek’s den. The ergonomic design gives maximum grip and perfect comfort. It is compatible with 2000/ XP/ 7/ 8/ 10/ Vista/ 98/ ME, Mac OS.



ZOOOK Prodigy keyboard: This wireless Bluetooth Multi-Device keyboard can be connected via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G Wired, and Type C USB. The power saving mode enters the keyboard into sleep mode after being idle for 10 minutes. It activates within 3 seconds after pressing any key. It has a transparent Honeycomb RGB led bottom panel, with a splash-proof design with puffed-up floating type keys. This portable and light keyboard can be paired with 5 devices and is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled PCs, laptops, desktops & TV’s with Windows XP and above, as well as with smartphones and laptops.

