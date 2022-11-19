ZOOOK introduces Orbit Pro and Magic Pad a multi-device keyboard and mouse combo

- Advertisement - -

ZOOOK, the French lifestyle brand has expanded its new-age lifestyle computer accessories portfolio with the launch of Orbit Pro and Magic Pad, the perfect keyboard and mouse combos. The input devices are highly compatible with most computers, laptops, TVs, Mobiles, Tablets and gaming stations and will sure;y enhance the working as well as the gaming experience.

Powered with Bluetooth and 2.4G, Orbit Pro and Magic pad combo can connect with as many as 4 devices at one time. Magic Pad combo comes with shortcut buttons on the keyboard to switch among the four connected devices which will make things simple. Working for long hours will feel easier as the Magic pad combo keyboard works on a AAA battery and the mouse on a rechargeable battery while the Orbit Pro keyboard and mouse both work on built-in rechargeable batteries. The Magic Pad mouse has another salient feature of silent clicks and enables you to focus on work.

Orbit pro keyboard and mouse

It is a combo of a multi-device Ultra-portable battery-powered keyboard and dual connectivity mouse through BT and 2.4G. The keyboard connects 3 devices via Bluetooth and another through 2.4G, totalling connected devices in one go. It is made for today’s generation and is compatible with Windows, Android, and ioS as well as Mac and tablets, smartphones along with laptops. Made of ABS material, the round buys button-typeeycap structure gives a robust feel. The Keyboard has 78 keys and the mouse is 4 buttoned. With an operating range of 10 m, the keyboard can work for 40 hours, powered by a 200Mah battery, while the user-powered by a 50a 0 mAh battery can work for 60 hours, and 200 hours on standby. It includes a free mobile holder too and this battery-powered rechargeable combo works well with supported TVs also. It is available in black and green and enhances the overall look of the two workstations

Magic Pad Combo keyboard and mouse

The MultMulti-device board here connects with up to 4 devices in one go, 3 via Bluetooth and another device via 2.4G. The mouse too has dual connectivity with BT+2.4G. The combo has an astonishing runtime and the mouse is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, while the keyboard runs on an AAA battery. This combo of 78 keyed key keyboards and 4 buttoned mousmicecompatible with Windows, Android, iOS and Mac devices like BlueBluetooth-enabled lets, smartphones, laptops and desktops. Including a free mobile holder, it operates in a 10 metres radius. It can also work well with supported TVs.

ZOOOK’s Country Head-India Achin Gupta spoke about the launch of the new range, “ZOOOK is now focussed on reshaping the boring computer accessories market by adding spice to it with our latest range of peppy and colourful products. These vibrant colours are in sync with the peppy work culture of today’s generation. We are proud to be the perfect amalgamation of the latest technology with art. Our latest range of computer accessories use wireless technology for ease of use and is compatible with desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones as well as all sorts of gaming stations, they spell style and comfort in every aspect.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.