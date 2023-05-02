ZOLOSTAYS RECOGNISED AS “EMERGING STARTUP OF RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE TECH” BY TRACXN

- Advertisement - -

Zolostays has been recognized as an “Emerging Startup of Residential Real Estate Tech” at the prestigious Tracxn awards. The Tracxn Awards is a leading platform that tracks and recognizes the most innovative and promising startups across various sectors. Zolostays’ recognition is a testament to its commitment to innovation and providing world-class housing solutions to its customers.

Zolostays is known for its cutting-edge technology solutions that make co-living more convenient and accessible for its customers. Through its tech-enabled platform, customers can easily search, book, and move into fully furnished, managed homes. The company also offers a range of amenities and services, including housekeeping, maintenance, and community events, to ensure a hassle-free living experience.

Dr Nikhil Sikri, Co-founder & CEO of Zolostays

Commenting on the accolade, Dr Nikhil Sikri, Co-founder & CEO of Zolostays said,”I am thrilled that Zolostays has been recognized as an Emerging Startup of Residential Real Estate Tech by Tracxn. Our team has worked incredibly hard and this award is a testament to their dedication to providing the best-in-class co-living solutions to our customers. At Zolostays, we prioritise innovation and a customer-centric approach. With our focus on customer satisfaction and cutting-edge technology solutions, we are confident that we will continue to redefine the co-living experience in India. We are excited to innovate and provide world-class housing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

The company has raised approximately $98 million from investors including Investcorp, Nexus Ventures Partners, IDFC Alternatives, Trifecta Capital, and Mirae Assets. With its focus on innovation, technology, and customer-centricity, Zolostays is poised to become the go-to platform for co-living solutions in India.

