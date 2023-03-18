ZingHR Invests in a Silicon Valley Startup LokiBots to Drive AI-Based Innovation in HR Tech

- Advertisement - -

ZingHR, a leading global HR management solutions provider, announced its strategic investment in LokiBots, a cloud-native and intelligent automation startup based in Silicon Valley, California. Through this investment, ZingHR will leverage the cutting edge AI based software bots, Conversational AI and Document AI to add new capabilities and features to its Human Capital Management (HCM) offerings. This will further enable ZingHR to expand its AI based products and services in its rapidly growing network of 1,000+ clients and 1.6+ million active users worldwide.

ZingHR’s investment in Lokibots is a part of its roadmap to include emerging technologies like Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence in building a holistic Enterprise level HRTech offerings, for the global enterprises in the ease of adoption and implementation. It will also help ZingHR to offer strategic HRTech products that can cover deployment and quick automation over a period of time with almost 95-100% efficacy.

Commenting on the investment, Prasad Rajappan, Founder and MD of ZingHR, said, “ZingHR’s strategic investment in LokiBots will play a significant step in our journey to revolutionize the enterprise HR Tech landscape. Our aim with such strategic relationships is to set a new standard in speed, efficiency, and productivity in the HR tech industry and deliver unparalleled value to our clients This can be also leverage by our customers for many of their non-HR processes like Accounting, Sales, Procurement and many others”

ZingHR has incorporated ML, DL and Blockchain in their current set of products and in the enterprise offering. With AI and movement into conversational level “self-aware” AI modules for usage across various functions it will not only change the way enterprises adopt automation but also change the way how CHROs will seek outcomes in a tangible way.

“Our goal has always been to bring the power of intelligent automation to businesses of all sizes, and with ZingHR’s vast clientele and financial support we will be able to strengthen our Go-To-Market initiatives. It will also enable us to accelerate our mission of democratizing intelligent automation for businesses,” said Ms. Srilatha Charuvu, Co-Founder and CEO of LokiBots.

ZingHR continues to strengthen its proposition for its customers, as a part of its Outcomation Framework, a unique approach which addresses their requirements by focusing on the purpose and the outcome especially at the CXO and Board level for enterprises. The framework is a key global differentiator for ZingHR, through which it empowers HR leaders and teams, to become a strategic value contributor to the business.

