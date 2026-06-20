Zeweco to Raise ₹250 Crore Vision Fund to Build the Companies of Tomorrow

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Zeweco, a next-generation conglomerate focused on building future-ready companies, announced its plan to raise a ₹250 crore Vision Fund aimed at identifying, creating and scaling companies around transformative opportunities before they become obvious to the market.

The company has also secured its first round of funding, representing nearly 10% to 20% of the total targeted raise, details of which are expected to be announced shortly. This early commitment marks an important step in zeweco’s larger ambition to build a long-term capital and venture creation platform for the companies of tomorrow.

A ₹250 Crore Capital Engine for Future-Ready Companies

zeweco believes that many of the most valuable companies of the next decade have not yet been formed. Their markets remain early, misunderstood or still taking shape. While most capital tends to move toward opportunities that are already visible, zeweco is focused on identifying them early, building conviction through research, and creating ventures around them with long-term ownership in mind.

The proposed Vision Fund is designed to support long-range opportunity discovery, research-led venture architecture, early company formation, intellectual property creation, strategic talent acquisition and ownership across sectors where the future is still being written.

A System, Not a Portfolio

Rather than deploying capital across disconnected ideas, zeweco is building a disciplined venture creation system where capital, vision, innovation and execution move together.

The company views venture building as a repeatable process: identifying emerging opportunities, developing deep conviction, designing the company architecture required to pursue them, creating intellectual property, and executing with a long-horizon approach.

Mr. Akshaya Manorama, Co-Founder of zeweco

“We believe the most important opportunities rarely announce themselves early,” said Mr. Akshaya Manorama, Co-Founder of zeweco. “The Vision Fund allows us to research deeply, move decisively, and build before markets become crowded, obvious or overcapitalised.”

Mr. Akhilendra Sahu, Co-Founder of zeweco

“The purpose of the Fund is not simply to deploy capital,” said Mr. Akhilendra Sahu, Co-Founder of zeweco. “It is to create a repeatable system for discovering opportunities, architecting ventures, creating intellectual property and building companies designed for long-term relevance.”

Ms. Kirti Jain, Co-Founder of zeweco

“Enduring value is created when vision is matched with patience, discipline and execution,” said Ms. Kirti Jain, Co-Founder of zeweco. “The Vision Fund gives us the ability to pursue ambitious ideas with a long-horizon perspective and a commitment to ownership.”

Use of Proceeds

zeweco has indicated that proceeds from the proposed raise will primarily support opportunity discovery, research initiatives, venture architecture, company formation, intellectual property creation, strategic talent acquisition, innovation infrastructure and systems required to build and scale future-ready companies.

Additional details regarding the structure of the raise, participating partners and the recently secured first round of funding are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Zeweco

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