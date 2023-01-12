Thursday, January 12, 2023
Zerobook laptop will be available on Flipkart

By NCN News Network
Marking a grand entry in 2023, Infinix Zerobook laptop will be available on Flipkart. The Zerobook is ideal for professionals, gamers or users who needs a powerful laptop for multitasking. With a 15.6-inch IPS LED backlit display and a maximum brightness of 400 nits, the gadget is bright and can be used outside. Zerobook has 16GB/32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD storage.

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst-in-class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

 

