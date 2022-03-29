Zenith Computers to re-enter India’s PC and Laptop Market

- Advertisement -

Zenith Computers, one of India’s most venerable computer and laptop manufacturers, announced its return today with comprehensive product development and distribution strategy. According to sources, the company is set to take a new leap of growth with a sound strategy in place, and the brand is backed up with an exceptional resurrection plan duly supported by commensurate funds from an investing partner.

Founded in 1980, the company pioneered innovation in the laptop and PC business in India with the introduction of computer processor-based systems and peripherals, high-performance MS-D machines, and touch screens, becoming the first one to introduce UNIX, CPM, and networking in the country. Zenith was not only one of the most iconic computer brands in India but also was a pioneer in offering many unique consumer experiences in this space, which made it a household name in the industry and a preferred choice for office automation. Zenith’s re-entry this year is in line with its growth strategy, which is carefully tailored to suit current market requirements. The revival of the brand is believed to be driven by a slew of high-end, performance-based equipment and devices, targeted towards new-age enterprises, and individual consumers who are on the lookout for exceptional products to meet their everyday requirements.

SG Group, a well-established business conglomerate with over 25 years of experience in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, durables, and telecom, will now provide the leadership to Zenith. With world-class talents and skills available aboard, the company is getting ready to disrupt the fastest-evolving laptop and PC space with its high-on-innovation DNA. This move clearly shows Zenith’s vision and ambition to accelerate its pace of growth in India and abroad. Its aggressive product and distribution strategy, as it appears will undoubtedly up the ante for the competition by establishing new industry benchmarks.

“We are extremely delighted to be making a comeback at such an exciting time. The computer and laptop segment is poised for technology-led transformation, and we are confident in our ability to leverage our existing capabilities to fill in the gaps in the affordable segment of the business and to further evolve the market with the latest innovations. There is a huge latent need gap existing in the market currently, where Zenith will offer the most relevant solution to redefine the prevailing UI/UX. Our comeback demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing the best products to the country’s rapidly expanding customer base,” as quoted by the management of SG Group.

For the past four decades, Zenith Computers has been producing computers and laptops. The series of milestones Zenith has achieved over the last 40 years is a witness to its achievements in the past and its potential for the time to come.

