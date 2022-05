Zendesk Ushers In Era Of Conversational CRM

- Advertisement -

Zendesk, unveiled new solutions that put conversations at the center of customer relationship management. Zendesk also announced today a new employee experience offering to help companies transform internal operations and create the best hybrid work experience.

Mikkel Svane, CEO and founder, Zendesk

“The last few years have made it obvious that digital is the front door, convenience is paramount and relationships are anchored in conversations,” said Mikkel Svane, CEO and founder, Zendesk. “Zendesk is helping businesses embrace this new generation of conversational customer relationship management and turn customer service into an engine for growth.”

Zendesk’s approach to Conversational CRM connects and integrates front and back offices to not only enable the front office to provide support, but also to provide a full range of intelligent, real-time data and services for customer engagement. Recognizing that customers want to engage on their terms and on their preferred channels with speed, convenience and immediacy, Zendesk now offers:

Omnichannel routing that gives businesses the power to adapt to changing conditions, staff support teams appropriately and make changes based on customer demand in real-time. Teams can ensure conversations get automatically routed to the right agent, on any channel and closely monitor performance to better staff and react to customer demand.

Conversational Data Orchestration that lets businesses create convenient customer conversations at scale by connecting processes, event data and custom logic.

Analytics to provide smarter sales and service to help businesses turn conversations into revenue with data-driven insights. Custom reporting capabilities allow teams to manage high volumes and analyse historical trends to provide better staffing on the channels customers and prospects communicate on.

“Before Zendesk, we had a fragmented network of support systems across the world. Today, we run everything under one platform, centralized to provide the best consistent, quality experiences to all our customers on any channel they prefer,” said Orlando Gadea, global VP of customer experience transformation, Stanley Black and Decker. “We are there for our customers when and where they need us and truly value building connections with our end users.”

Zendesk’s employee experience offering builds on over 15 years of providing the best customer service and brings together the Zendesk Suite, with additional capabilities like integrated self service, easy to use case management and Zendesk professional services. With this offering, Zendesk gives employee support teams:

A single source of truth for HR, Finance, Operations, IT and other support teams who are crucial to connecting employees with internal services;a way to remove repetition, friction and unnecessary administrative processes, making it easier for employees to have access to critical information, resources and services; andthe insights to understand trends and emerging issues in order to continually improve the employee experience.

“Virgin Pulse serves 14 million members across 190 countries, but we believe our employees are the number one driver of members being successful in their journey and delivering our business goals,” said Michael Pace, Vice President of Global Member Services, Virgin Pulse. “Zendesk enables us to ensure that our members and employees are both receiving accurate, timely responses, regardless of which channel they choose to contact us. This partnership has translated to tangible return on investment and value for our clients and company.”

