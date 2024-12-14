Zendesk Names Shashi Upadhyay as President to Lead Product, Engineering, and AI

- Advertisement -

Zendesk has named Shashi Upadhyay as the new President of Product, Engineering, and AI to further accelerate the company’s next phase of growth in customer and employee service. Upadhyay’s experience in technology and product leadership includes a proven track record of developing transformative products that enhance customer experiences. His deep understanding of AI’s potential to drive business transformation, combined with a focus on customer-centric design, uniquely positions him to lead Zendesk in leveraging AI for outstanding service.

Upadhyay joins Zendesk from Google, where he led the advertiser product portfolio and drove innovation as the leader of Google Ads, Google Analytics, DV3, SA3 and Performance Max, one of Google’s fastest-growing products. Prior to Google, he founded Lattice Engines, which was acquired by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) in 2019. He played a pivotal role in D&B’s public offering in 2020 and has since become an active investor in startups across various sectors, ranging from energy storage, neuroscience and enterprise infrastructure.

Mr. Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk.

“Shashi is a proven builder and a visionary leader. His bold energy and unwavering focus on customer needs are exactly what we need as we continue our transformation to lead the industry in AI for Service,” said Mr. Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk. “I’m confident that under his leadership, we’ll build superior products that not only leverage powerful AI capabilities, but also foster meaningful human connections. With Shashi on board, we’re poised to embark on a journey towards disruptive innovations that will redefine both customer and employee service.”

In his new role, Upadhyay will oversee Product Management, Engineering, AI, Design, Program Management, and Trust & Security. He is committed to ensuring that Zendesk’s product strategy remains agile and cohesive, focusing on helping customers deliver the best possible experiences.

“Zendesk is a beloved brand with a strong history of innovation. AI presents a new opportunity to radically transform customer and employee experience,” said Mr. Upadhyay. “I have seen the power of technology in enhancing human connections. With Zendesk’s scale and customer trust built over the years, we are uniquely positioned to drive this transformation. I look forward to leading the market in AI for Service.”

