Zendesk launches Relay to deliver proactive bulk messaging

Zendesk, Inc., the company providing the most complete AI solution for CX on the market, announced the launch of Relay, a new app that offers proactive messaging for companies using WhatsApp and SMS. Relay allows companies to proactively connect with customers at scale using outbound messages in WhatsApp and to manage all those conversations natively in Zendesk.

According to Statista, India is home to the largest base of WhatsApp Business users, with WhatsApp being the most-used messaging app in the country. And consumers in India are using the app to do everything from connecting with family and friends to buying products and doing business. This is perhaps why 87% of consumers in India expect chat agents to assist them with everything they need, from service to sales, to support, according to the Zendesk CX Trends Report. Not only that, more than 8 in 10 Indian consumers feel that businesses could do a better job of personalisation. Yet, over 70% of businesses in India admit they are lagging in offering conversational commerce, indicating a need for more robust tools that enable businesses to easily meet those expectations.

With Relay, customer service teams can:

Improve targeting and personalisation: Companies can use dynamic content and targeted audience data to tailor messages for specific customer segments.

“Consumers now expect real-time, personalised communication from brands, akin to what they experience in their personal lives. By adopting proactive messaging strategies, businesses not only meet but exceed these evolving expectations, delivering timely and relevant information through channels that customers already use and trust,” said Mr. Mike Keohane, RVP of Business Development, Zendesk. “Relay will allow companies using Zendesk to proactively contact their customers through WhatsApp, to provide important updates that they might not be aware of. This can include examples such as reporting incidents, invites for exclusive opportunities, and requests for feedback on services or products.”

“WhatsApp is used by a vast majority of consumers and businesses in India as it is the fastest and easiest way to engage customers. However, businesses in India often find it challenging to deliver personalisation at scale. Our CX Trends Report shows a critical gap, which solutions like Relay will help businesses address,” said Mr. Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC, Zendesk. “Businesses in India looking to create more personalised, meaningful connections with customers at scale–ones that ultimately improve their bottom line–will find their answer in Relay.”

Strengthened Partnerships for Superior Customer Experience

Proactive communication via preferred channels like WhatsApp can significantly improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. In fact, Forrester Research notes that proactive communication can reduce future contact volume by up to 25% and increase customer satisfaction rates by 20%.

By deepening its partnership with Meta’s WhatsApp and SMS providers like Twilio, Zendesk empowers businesses to enhance their CX strategies significantly. This collaboration is designed to provide customer service teams with the tools to proactively keep customers informed, ensuring that crucial updates are delivered before customers need to seek out information on their own.

Zendesk Relay is paving the way for businesses to adopt an outbound communication strategy that is not only efficient but also customer-centric. It is now available via the Zendesk Marketplace.

