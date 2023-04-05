Zebronics Unveils a Versatile RGB Mechanical Keyboard – Zeb-Max Ninja 200

- Advertisement - -

Zebronics, India’s leading brand in IT & Gaming Peripherals, Sound Systems, Consumer Electronics, Mobile & Lifestyle Accessories, introduces ZEB Max Ninja 200, a first of its kind mechanical keyboard in India. The keyboard has an 84 key compact design and a powerful build, with a translucent body, which coupled with the different RGB modes gives the keyboard an infinity RGB effect. It comes with 3 modes – BT / 2.4 GHz RF / Wired mode and users can connect 3 devices via BT and can be switched seamlessly between each other. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS & Android making it a perfect keyboard for those who use multiple devices.

Whether you’re a gamer looking for lightning-fast response time or a professional seeking maximum productivity, the Zeb-Max Ninja 200 is a perfect keyboard for you. The keyboard comes with OUTEMU Red Switches with Hot Swappable Switches, boasting a 50 million keystroke lifespan that will endure the most intense gaming sessions and workloads where the keystrokes are satisfyingly tactile. The PBT-Keycaps gives a premium feel and the key travel of 4.0±0.2mm gives an ultimate experience. Users can enable/disable the Windows key that allows uninterrupted gaming marathons.

With a built-in rechargeable battery and battery level indicator, you can use your keyboard for even months without worrying about running out of power. The keyboard also comes with a switch removal tool, USB to Type C cable, and a spare Z keycap for added convenience.

Commenting on the launch, Director, Mr. Yash Doshi said, “The audience in the spectrum of Gaming and Lifestyle industry are an ever-evolving one with respect to their needs. The need of funky RGB mechanical keyboards are now just not restricted to the Gamers but also professionals who spend much of their time with PCs/Laptops and here is where Zebronics introduces products that are inclined towards gaming but are also popular in the other arenas. We are excited on the launch of our new Premium Mechanical Keyboard – Zeb Max Ninja 200 which is quite a versatile in the mechanical keyboard genre that combines Performance, Style, Durability & Compatibility. Whether you’re gaming or working, this keyboard will take your productivity and enjoyment to the next level. Overall, Zebronics will add-on more products in the Premium Gaming segment in the time to come & like our other categories, we shall strive in the Gaming portfolio to be ‘Always Ahead’.”

