Zebronics Strengthens Partner Network with Exclusive Gold Tier Meet in Goa

Zebronics, India’s leading brand in Audio, IT Hardware, and Lifestyle Consumer Electronics recently hosted its prestigious Gold Tier Partner Meet in Goa from 5th to 8th March, bringing together its top-performing Gold Tier channel partners from across the country. The exclusive gathering served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of the company’s key partners while strengthening collaboration for the future growth in the security and surveillance segment.

The meet witnessed participation from leading channel partners representing diverse regions of India. During the event, partners were recognised and rewarded for their exceptional performance and significant contribution toward expanding the brand’s footprint in the rapidly growing security and surveillance market.

During the event, the leadership team from Zebronics also shared valuable insights into the brand’s future roadmap, growth strategy, and upcoming innovations in the security and surveillance category. The session highlighted the brand’s commitment to strengthening its partner ecosystem, expanding market reach, and continuously enhancing its product portfolio to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder & Director, Zebronics.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director at Zebronics said, “Zebronics has always believed in growing together with its partners. The Gold Tier Partner Meet brings together our top performers to celebrate their success and strengthen the collaboration that drives our expansion. We remain focused on supporting our partners with innovative solutions and opportunities in the security and surveillance category.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Zebronics

