Zebronics signs Superstar Hrithik Roshan to endorse its Smart TV range

- Advertisement - -

Zebronics has announced Superstar Hrithik Roshan as a face for their range of Smart LED TV segment. This collaboration marks the 6th year of their partnership as the charismatic Greek God of Indian Cinema shall now endorse the Smart LED TV range along with IT Peripherals, Home Audio & Accessories. With a strong customer base & a successful track record for 26 years in the industry, Zebronics aims to further expand its presence in the Smart LED TV segment.

Zebronics Smart LED TVs are available in the sizes of 80cms to 139cms (32” to 55”) that are sleek and packed with features like App support (Cloud TV / WebOS) which allows the users to use streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon prime etc., multi-connectivity options and powerful 20W speakers, HDR/HLG, Dolby support etc., that gives an immersive experience. Zebronics is expanding the reach of its service centers by partnering with 500+ franchises for this segment exclusively, spanning over 19000 PIN codes across the country.

Commenting on the association, Hrithik Roshan said, “I personally enjoy and watch all sorts of content when I’m at home. High-quality Home Entertainment is of utmost importance to me, as every little aspect from the sound quality and definition of visuals matters in enhancing the overall experience of consuming content. I’m happy to strengthen my partnership of 6 years with Zebronics, this time we come together for their new range of Smart LED TVs. Over the years, Zebronics has established itself as the go-to brand for affordable luxury and staying ‘Always ahead’ the Smart LED TVs is yet another testament of the brand delivering the very best to its customers.”

Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Co-founder & Director of Zebronics

In a conversation with Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Co-founder & Director of Zebronics, he said: “Hrithik Roshan has been a marvel in this connects with the audience. His aura has its own grandeur that syncs symbiotically with the product range of Zebronics and it’s all-the-more fitting to strengthen our association further by on boarding him to endorse our Smart LED TV range apart from the IT Peripherals, Home Audio & Accessories. Hrithik’s captivating, versatile and debonair personality and his synergy complements well with the elegance, aesthetics & flair of the Smart LED TV range of Zebronics. We are experiencing a promising growth in our mission to transform every home into a high-quality home theatre with the range of Smart TVs, Projectors and Soundbars. This vision stems from our commitment to provide ‘Premium for Masses’ thereby keeping Zebronics, ‘Always Ahead’.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.