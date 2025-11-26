Zebronics Sees a Great Opportunity for their Multiple Variants of Projectors with the Usage Expanding from Entertainment to Sports & Gaming

- Advertisement -

Zebronics is a leading provider of a wide range of products including IT & Gaming Peripherals, Audio Systems, Consumer Electronics, Lifestyle Gadgets & Accessories and Surveillance. In an interaction with the NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-founder, Zebronics, shares about how the usage of projectors expanding from simple entertainment to sports and gaming enhancing the scope for the projectors and their multiple variants in the Indian market.

What key trends have you observed in the rapidly growing projector segment?

The home projector market is seeing strong momentum as consumers look for bigger, theatre-like experiences at home. Affordable LED and smart projectors are driving mass adoption, while compact designs and higher brightness levels are becoming key decision factors. We have also observed a shift wherein consumers need a multi-purpose usefulness: be it entertainment, education & work. With rising content consumption and better connectivity options, the category is hallmarked for sustained growth.

How important is sound quality for modern projector buyers?

Sound quality has become a crucial expectation for today’s projector buyers. People want an immersive, hassle-free setup – hence, having good in-built speakers is a big plus. As usage expands to movies, sports, gaming, even small gatherings; good audio performance directly influences buying decisions. We have several models of projectors with powerful speakers like ZEB-PixaPlay 59 and 68. We are now also adding HDMI ARC functionality in many models which gives consumers a hassle free experience of adding an audio device to the projector.

How is the demand for high-resolution content shaping the projector market in India?

Today, most consumers prefer to stream Full HD and 4K content and thus, they naturally expect sharper visuals and richer detail at home. This rising demand is normalising brands to bring advanced imaging at accessible price points. For us, it’s an opportunity to innovate with brighter, clearer and more content-ready models for our consumers at large.

How are the modern projectors evolving to meet user expectations in terms of connectivity?

It has become more evident in the past few years that the projectors that fit effortlessly in the users’ digital ecosystem are a major green flag. Faster wireless transmissions, casting, multi-ports for USB/HDMI have become bare essentials in the projector milieu. New connectivity options like multiple HDMI ports including ARC are becoming more common along with wireless audio connectivity for speakers. In today’s trend of OTT platforms and online video streaming, a fast and stable wifi connection has also become essential. Instant pairing with devices and streaming without technical hurdles giving a truly plug-and-play setup is an instant hit and a major decisive point now.

What role does the gaming community play in shaping the features of modern projectors?

Gamers have a versatile outlook in terms of their demands when it comes to projectors; low latency, high-refresh rates & a vibrant picture quality that is projected on a massive screen size enhances their game play; be it consoles, PC and even mobile gaming. This demand definitely pushes us to refine performance features and build projectors that are not only entertainment powerhouses, but also are capable & responsive gaming companions.

With prolonged viewing sessions becoming more common, especially in case of gamers, how do you design your projectors to minimize eye strain?

Long viewing sessions are now part of daily life, especially for gamers, so comfort features have become essential. Modern projectors are being designed with lower input lag, higher brightness and smoother playback to reduce strain. At Zebronics, we focus on delivering a big-screen experience that stays easy on the eyes, even during extended usage. It’s about giving users an enjoyable and safe viewing environment.

