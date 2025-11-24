ZEBRONICS PixaPlay 38 and PixaPlay 75 Smart LED Projectors Bring New Cinematic Experience to Homes

- Advertisement -

Zebronics PixaPlay 38 Smart LED Projector

It is designed to elevate home entertainment to cinematic heights, the Pixaplay 38 combines cutting-edge technology, vibrant visuals, and immersive sound to deliver an extraordinary viewing experience. Now transform your living space into a cinematic universe with a massive 635 cm (250”) screen, perfect for movies, gaming, and binge-worthy shows. The 90° tilt mechanism allows effortless screen adjustment for optimal viewing angles, minimizing glare, eye strain, and neck discomfort during long sessions. The projector’s ultra-bright LED lamp, delivering an impressive 12,000 lumens, ensures crystal-clear, vivid visuals even in well-lit rooms. With 4K UHD support, every frame comes alive with lifelike detail and remarkable color accuracy. Engineered for durability and consistent performance, the LED lamp offers a 30,000-hour lifespan, ensuring long-lasting entertainment. Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI (ARC), 2x USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) for smooth, lag-free streaming.

Zebronics PixaPlay 75 Smart LED Projector

With 4K support, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Android 13.0, delivers stunning visuals and smart entertainment for modern Indian homes. The Zebronics PixaPlay 75 is designed to provide a big-screen experience that combines high-end performance with ease of use. Whether it’s movie nights, gaming, or streaming, the projector offers a seamless, immersive viewing experience. The projector delivers brilliant picture quality, thanks to its 4600 lumens brightness and 3000:1 contrast ratio, producing crisp and vivid visuals even in moderate lighting. Designed for versatility, it supports up to 508 cm (200-inch) projection size, turning any wall into a theatre-like screen.

Zebronics is an Indian Audio/Video, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Smart Home, Power & Surveillance Solutions brand with a mission to provide products which are great on design, performance and yet so easy on pocket. Zebronics, driven by its core values of Excellence, Quality, and Reliability (EQR), has consistently set benchmarks through rigorous testing and processes, making us one of the most trusted brands in India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Zebronics

