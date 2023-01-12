Zebronics Partners with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products to Launch DC Consumer Wearables

- Advertisement - -

Home grown brand, Zebronics, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, today unveiled DC character-themed designs for its range of computer peripherals and consumer electronics. These products, including smartwatches, audio and IT devices will depict fan favourite Black Adam, the adventurous Aquaman and infamous Super-Villain The Joker. Zebronics’ new DC collection will be available from 25th January 2023 on www.shop.zebronics.com and www.amazon.in.

Mr. Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics

Mr. Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics, said, “We are thrilled that our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC will excite fans through the uniquely designed character-inspired products. These DC characters have a massive fan following and portraying the nuances of these enigmatic characters through our vast product-line will help us in pushing the envelope for our beloved consumers. This new chapter by Zebronics further cements our commitment to be true to our motto, being ‘Always Ahead’”.

The new collection across Zebronics’ fantastic product technology includes audio wearables (headphones, TWS, earphones, neckbands), portable speakers, smartwatches and IT peripherals and (chassis, keyboards and mice). This spectrum of products is thoughtfully selected to amplify the character elements along with the technology of wearable and computer devices. The association will provide an opportunity to combine the immediately recognizable iconography of DC characters with the experience in electronic devices to deliver a fresh product lineup with built-in appeal.

