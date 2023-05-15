Zebronics partners with Skyesports Masters for India’s Biggest Esports League

- Advertisement - -

Zebronics has teamed up with Skyesports Masters, one of India’s first franchised Esports league, for an exciting gaming event in Mumbai with a prize-pool of a whopping Rs. 2 Crores. This event is a gaming extravaganza featuring avid gamers from across the country.

This partnership of Zebronics with Skyesports Masters will be a new benchmark for the Indian Esports industry which is pacing rapidly. With 8 of the best CSGO teams competing across several weeks in Mumbai with a regular season and play-offs, this entire event will be a blazing one, crowing the champions whilst fighting a prize pool of Rs. 2,00,00,000/- making it India’s biggest gaming event till date.

During the event, fans will get many opportunities to experience Zebronics powerful line-up of gaming.

Mr. Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics

Mr. Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics commented,“We are quite exhilarated about the collaboration with Skyesports for their event.Skyesports Masters and it aligns beautifully with our vision to make a pathway for Indian Gamers to elevate their gaming experience. It is going to be a phenomenal journey ahead for us where we look forward for interactions at all kinds of platforms, engaging with the gaming community and to bring them cutting-edge, feature-rich Gaming Peripherals. The partnership with Skyesports is going to be a good leap forward as we share a common passion towards promoting and supporting the growth of the Gaming Industry, together as an epic Esports Combo.”

The unique association will see India’s leading peripherals and accessories brand become a part of the country’s top esports league.

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports

Commenting on the association with Zebronics, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports said, “We are thrilled to welcome a homegrown brand into the Skyesports Masters. As we look to grow the league sustainably over the years to come, indigenous brands like Zebronics coming on board are a testament to the longevity of the Skyesports Masters. With the backing of Zebronics, along with our existing partnerships with AMD and Windows 11, we are confident that the Skyesports Masters will live up to its expectations of setting a new benchmark for Indian esports.”

