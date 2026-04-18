Zebronics Launches ZEB-PixaPlay 77G Smart Projector with Google TV, Redefining Home Entertainment

- Advertisement -





Zebronics has announced the launch of its smart projector, the ZEB-PixaPlay 77G, designed to deliver a truly immersive, cinema-like experience. The projector is ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and even on-the-go entertainment setups.

Blending powerful visuals with smart convenience, the ZEB-PixaPlay 77G sets a new benchmark in the home projector category. It features an impressive 7500 lumens of brightness, ensuring clear and vibrant visuals even in well-lit environments. With a native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and support for 4K input, users can enjoy enhanced picture clarity across a wide range of content.

The projector supports a massive screen size of up to 200 inches, transforming any space into a personal theatre. Equipped with auto focus and auto keystone correction, it ensures a hassle-free setup with perfectly aligned visuals every time.

Running on Google TV, the ZEB-PixaPlay 77G offers seamless access to a wide array of streaming platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, allowing users to enjoy their favourite content without the need for external devices.

On the connectivity front, the projector comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, along with multiple input options such as HDMI (with ARC), USB, AUX, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features built-in speakers and offers the flexibility to connect external audio devices like soundbars through HDMI (ARC) or Bluetooth speakers and headphones for an enhanced audio experience.

With its combination of high brightness, smart capabilities, and user-friendly features, the ZEB-PixaPlay 77G is set to redefine how consumers experience home entertainment, offering a compelling alternative to traditional television setups.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director, Zebronics said, “At Zebronics, our focus has always been on making premium entertainment experiences more accessible to a wider audience. The ZEB-PixaPlay 77G is a strong step in that direction, combining smart features like Google TV with effortless usability through automatic picture adjustments. It is designed to deliver a big-screen experience that is immersive, convenient, and value-driven that perfectly aligned with our philosophy of ‘Premium for Masses.’”

ZEB-PixaPlay 77G will be available for purchase on flipkart.com and Amazon.in at an introductory price of Rs. 17999/-

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Zebronics

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 29