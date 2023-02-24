Zebronics Launches ZEB-PixaPlay 18 Smart LED Full-HD Projector with Dolby Audio Support

- Advertisement - -

Zebronics, India’s leading brand in IT Peripherals, Home Entertainment & Lifestyle accessories has introduced ZEB-PixaPlay 18, Smart LED Projector in a vertical design. The ZEB-PixaPlay 18 promises to redefine home cinema experience and is ideal for consumers who enjoy big-screen entertainment, be it for movies, streaming shows, live sports and even gaming. The projector also comes with powerful built-in speakers to complete the experience.

The ZEB-PixaPlay 18 has the capability to project a screen size of a whopping 508cms, bringing the complete theater experience at home. Enjoy this large setup with the in-built smart features of the projector that supports downloading various apps from the store, so you can enjoy even OTT and other platforms.

The smart projector comes with a powerful processor with an internal 8GB storage under its hood. The projector features an electronic focus using the remote control and has been designed to provide a great viewing experience. With its 3800 lumens of brightness, giving crisp contrast, vivid colors and details. Great sound quality along with an amazing picture quality is an absolute must and the ZEB-PixaPlay 18 comes with this combination. It has a built-in powerful speaker that can be further enhanced with the wide range of Soundbars, converting almost any room of the house/office instantly into a theater/gaming arena within seconds.

It’s a smart projector which comes with dual-band wifi and wireless BT. You can install your favourite apps and enjoy the OTT content right on the projector without any additional devices. It also comes with multiple input options like dual HDMI and dual USB. It also has an aux output port for audio. The projector comes with a long-lasting lamp that ensures that you can enjoy its visuals without any interruptions, as it has a lifespan of 30,000 hours. You can cast and mirror wirelessly from your devices directly on the projector. The projector can be ceiling mounted and comes with a remote control.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director said: “Zebronics is on a mission to elevate the Home-Entertainment segment for the populace and the introduction of the new ZEB-PixaPlay 18 fits right into the picture. The range of premium LED Projectors paired with our Soundbars gives a fantastic combination for Home Theatre enthusiasts. The ZEB-PixaPlay 18 is an ideal & holistic gizmo that provides a BIG-SCREEN Entertainment setup at the comfort of your home. We are committed to enrich this spectrum to provide our customers with an astounding experience that won’t burn a hole in their pockets, replace their bulky TV setups and also align with our vision to provide ‘Premium for Masses’”

