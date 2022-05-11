Zebronics Launches ZEB-PixaPlay 11 Projector for Home Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Zebronics, a leading Indian IT Peripherals/ mobile/lifestyle accessories & consumer electronics brand launched a projector dubbed ZEB-PixaPlay 11 that gives consumers a theater-like large screen experience at home. After Long workdays, stressful meetings, and when the daily grind is done with you can finally put your foot up and relax by watching a favorite movie of your choice that additionally helps you get boosted up for another week.

Have a larger-than-life visual experience at home with ZEB-PixaPlay 11 LED projector that can project a large screen up to 381cms in size with stunning visuals that elevate your viewing experience. Watch your favorite movies, series, presentations, online learning classes, games, and more with crystal clear visuals and a built-in speaker. Its compact and lightweight design makes it portable and it also comes with a remote control.

The projector comes with 720p HD native resolution and 1080p FHD support so you can enjoy stunning visuals, crisp, sharp images, and videos taking your entertainment experience to a new level. The projector comes with a 30,000H Lifelong LED Lamp that ensures consistent performance and gives you the best video experience. Enjoy the audio experience along with the visuals as the projector has a built-in speaker that packs great sound into your visuals. For a complete home theater experience, you can add a speaker from Zebronics’ wide range of compatible models.

The LED projector has multi-connectivity options like MicroSD, AV in/AUX out, USB, HDMI. The media playback is supported with a USB pen drive and Micro SD card. While video input can be given through HDMI. It stands apart from the rest of the projectors in the market as it is power bank compatible. You can take your entertainment anywhere and run it with a power bank, yet it is very affordable, and premium for the masses in every sense.

Speaking on the launch of the LED projector, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India, says, “We’re elated that we’re now offering a complete home entertainment experience at an affordable price point, staying true to our premium for masses promise. From the ever successful soundbar range, Zebronics now has one of the largest range of LED projectors in India, which makes your home entertainment larger than life!”

