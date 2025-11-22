Zebronics launches Pixaplay 38 projector for complete theatre experience

- Advertisement -

Zebronics, India’s leading brand in IT peripherals, consumer electronics, and lifestyle accessories, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Zebronics Pixaplay 38 Projector. Designed to elevate home entertainment to cinematic heights, the Pixaplay 38 combines cutting-edge technology, vibrant visuals, and immersive sound to deliver an extraordinary viewing experience.

Now transform your living space into a cinematic universe with a massive 635 cm (250”) screen, perfect for movies, gaming, and binge-worthy shows. The 90° tilt mechanism allows effortless screen adjustment for optimal viewing angles, minimizing glare, eye strain, and neck discomfort during long sessions.

The projector’s ultra-bright LED lamp, delivering an impressive 12,000 lumens, ensures crystal-clear, vivid visuals even in well-lit rooms. With 4K UHD support, every frame comes alive with lifelike detail and remarkable color accuracy.

Adding to the immersive experience, the Pixaplay 38 features a powerful built-in speaker that produces rich, room-filling sound. Users can conveniently fine-tune audio and visual settings using the dual connectivity remote (IR and Bluetooth).

Engineered for durability and consistent performance, the LED lamp offers a 30,000-hour lifespan, ensuring long-lasting entertainment. Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI (ARC), 2x USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) for smooth, lag-free streaming.

For smart streaming, the projector supports Android and iOS screen mirroring via Miracast and iOS mirroring, along with direct app downloads and OTT platform access. Powered by a quad-core processor, the Pixaplay 38 delivers faster performance, smooth navigation, and efficient operation.

The projector is available in amazon platform at an introductory price of Rs. 12,999

