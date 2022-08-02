Zebronics Launches Dolby 3 Way Zeb Octave Tower Speakers

- Advertisement - -

Zebronics has launched Zeb Octave tower speakers, introducing the powerful and sleek new tower speaker from your favorite Indian speaker brand. After the ever-successful and Industry best soundbars, Zebronics is bringing Dolby Audio to the tower speakers the best immersive sound experience in tower speakers. As Mr. Yash Doshi, Zebronics, says, “We have launched this product keeping the needs of the consumers in mind. We are the first one to launch the Doby product as we want to give the consumers the most extraordinary experience at affordable costs. “

Mr. Yash Doshi, Zebronics

This is an audiophile-grade product for the best possible sound quality and is made with high-quality components. Experience the magic of perfectly balanced sound, enhanced with modern features.

Introducing the most advanced tower speaker yet, ZEB-Octave that brings the sound alive with Dolby Audio. The speaker comes in a 3-way speaker design, designed to create audiophile-grade audio with a wide soundstage. Each tower has a tweeter, dual mid-range drivers, and a large subwoofer to create a perfect melody across the frequency range. Karaoke to your favourite jams as the speaker has dual wireless mics so you can make lifetime memories. It has an advanced amplifier circuit with 340w RMS of output power and more.

This tower speaker is launched under the new signature series. This is an audiophile-grade product for the best possible sound quality and is made with high-quality components. Experience the magic of perfectly balanced sound, enhanced with modern features. This tower speaker comes with a wide soundstage, creating a three-dimensional space with high-fidelity sound in a stereo setup.

In addition to the advanced amplifier circuit with 340w RMS of output power, the speaker comes with a wide range of high-quality mics. It comes with the convenience of touch control on the front panel and a fully functioning remote control as well. The tower speaker comes with a plethora of connectivity options. You can connect your TV, DTH, etc with TV(ARC) or optical input. It supports coaxial as well as aux input. A pen drive can be used to play songs. It is also equipped with wireless BT for devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.