Zebronics launches a new Smart LED Projector – the Zeb Pixa Play 54: Cinema-Quality at Home

Zebronics, a leading consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of its latest revelation in the Home Entertainment domain, the Zeb Pixa Play 54 Smart LED Projector. Designed to elevate home entertainment experiences, the Zeb Pixa Play 54 delivers stunning visuals, immersive sound, and unparalleled connectivity.

Boasting an impressive 3800 lumens brightness, the Pixa Play 54 brings your favourite movies, shows, and games to life with vibrant colours and sharp details. With support for Full HD 1080p resolution and the ability to project an image size of up to 356cm, it transforms any space into a personal cinema.

The projector’s versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI, USB, and AUX OUT, ensure seamless compatibility with a wide range of devices. Additionally, the built-in speaker delivers clear and immersive audio, providing a complete AV experience and it can be taken up a notch by pairing with any of the wide range of Soundbars from Zebronics.

Powered by a quad-core processor, the Pixa Play 54 offers smooth performance and effortless navigation. Its smart projector functionality, along with support for apps and screen mirroring (Miracast and iOS), provides endless entertainment possibilities.

Designed with user convenience in mind, the projector features an intuitive remote control and auto keystone adaptation for hassle-free setup. The long-lasting 50,000h LED lamp guarantees years of enjoyment without the need for replacements.

Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder & Director, Zebronics.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Zeb Pixa Play 54 showcasing our commitment to deliver products that make Home Entertainment a norm. Zebronics recognizes the diverse requisites of our consumers, be it for professional PPTs, educational purposes, Gaming and Home Entertainment, the projectors engulf all aspects of being versatile with options like multi-connectivity, smart-capabilities and a complete Audio-Visual experience on-the-go, offering exceptional value for money hence proving we are a brand that delivers “Premium For Masses”. With a relentless focus on innovation, Zebronics is committed to deliver exceptional experiences, keeping the users and us; “Always Ahead,” said Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder & Director, Zebronics.

The Zeb Pixa Play 54 is now available on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 10,999.

