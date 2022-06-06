Zebronics introduces its Made in India powerful tower speaker

- Advertisement -

Homegrown consumer electronics and lifestyle accessories brand Zebronics announced the launch of Made-in-India tower speaker ZEB-BT800RUF. The tower speaker has been aesthetically designed and comes with a wired mic to enhance your house party experience.

ZEB-BT800RUF is a proudly Made-in-India product, starting from design and development to manufacturing. Zebronics is making fast strides into the manufacturing space by building well-tailored and innovative premium products for the masses which also aligns with the Prime Minister & vision of going vocal for local and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

ZEB-BT800RUF tower speaker is the perfect fit for house parties, and small get-together, as it comes with a minimalist design and is super compact and portable enough to move across the room. Apart from its compact form factor, it is also decor friendly, the perfect fit for backyard grooving or living room chilling sessions with karaoke as it comes with a wired mic. The tower speaker features dual drivers and subwoofer for better sound quality. The tower speaker has dual 3” full-range driver & 5.3” subwoofer positioned to give a superior audio experience.

The speaker comes with multi-connectivity options like you can stream your music wirelessly with BT. The speaker also comes with input options like USB//AUX including a built-in FM Radio. Over the years, the brand has been leading the audio space with its wide range and premium quality offerings. Addressing the product launch Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director at Zebronics said, “We’re committed to bring best in class, high-quality audio products in India. We are extremely proud to launch our ZEB-BT800RUF tower speaker that aligns with PM Narendra Modi's initiative "Vocal for Local"e; and Atmanirbhar Bharat which is gaining momentum rapidly, and we’re dedicated to bringing more products that are built with love in India.”

