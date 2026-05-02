Zebronics enters 6th year of Association with Chennaiyin FC

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Zebronics celebrates its 6th consecutive year of partnership with Chennaiyin FC by hosting an immersive player engagement programme at its Head Office in Chennai.

The visit brought together key members of the Chennaiyin FC squad, including Alberto Noguera, Elsinho, Farukh Choudhary, Mohammad Nawaz, Mandar Rao Desai, and Samik Mitra, who engaged with the company’s leadership and teams in a dynamic, high-energy setting, with players like Alberto Noguera brings international experience and a composed style of play, making him a key presence in the ISL, Farukh Choudhary an Indian international known for his high-energy approach and consistent impact in domestic football. Mandar Rao Desai a seasoned performer in Indian football, valued for his consistency and all-round contribution on the field.

During the interactive session, the players engaged in candid conversations around their professional journeys, high-performance team dynamics, and evolving game strategies, followed by an open Q&A session that enabled real-time, two-way engagement. A hands-on football activity added a layer of experiential interaction during the event.

Marking the milestone, the players presented a commemorative memento to Director & Cofounder, Mr. Rajesh Doshi and Director, Mr. Yash Doshi, symbolising a partnership that continues to evolve with shared ambition. The event also featured a showcase of Zebronics’ latest innovations, offering players a first-hand experience of the brand’s evolving product ecosystem.

Mr. Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics said, “Zebronics has been tapping into the pulse of the audience with football, which is celebrated as an emotion, rather than a mere sport. We are delighted to celebrate the sixth year of our association with the Marina Machans. Driven by its ‘premium for the masses’ philosophy, the brand continues to expand its presence through meaningful experiences in sports and beyond. Our ongoing association with Chennaiyin FC has been truly exciting, helping us deepen our connection with the sport and extend our reach across geographies, and we wish our Marina Machans the very best for the season ahead.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Zebronics

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