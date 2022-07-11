Zebronics announces powerful soundbar ZEB-Juke bar 4050

- Advertisement -

Enjoy the powerful theatre-like sound experience at home at a very affordable price with Zebronics ZEB-Juke bar 4050 soundbar. A powerful soundbar which can give you an immersive sound experience and comes with a plethora of connectivity options.

Zebronics, is here to change the audio dynamics staying true to the “Premium for masses” ideology. Adding to its extravagant range of sound bars which has reshaped the Indian soundbar industry with a new more affordable solution. The soundbar comes with a punchy sound be it movies, music or sports, to create an enjoyable experience for all.

Get audio that surpasses your expectations in a design that is absolutely outstanding. The soundbar comes with a 10.16cm subwoofer that gives a dhamakedaar/powerful performance. It also comes with 75w RMS output to give you the exhilarating listening experience. The soundbar comes with dual driver and is equipped with advanced features like an equalizer mode of movies, music and 3D to maximize the listening experience and lets you choose the mode according to your preference. It also has multi-connectivity options like HDMI (ARC). Which enables a hassle-free connection to the TV? Wireless BT lets you stream music wirelessly. You can also use optical or aux input to connect various sources like DTH, DVD player, Laptop, etc.

While addressing the launch Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Managing Director, at Zebronics said,” In India, everything is associated with music, for a nation that loves music to the depths of its soul and we believe in the tradition of honouring the artists and their work. We’ve launched a compact soundbar that holds a special place in my heart and truly stands with the vision of Premium for the masses ideology. We bring to India, the most outstanding and impeccable audio with our ZEB-Juke Bar 4050.”

Grab before stocks run out for ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 Soundbar that is currently priced at an introductory offer price of Rs.4499/- on Flipkart.

