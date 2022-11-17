Zebronics, Always Ahead- Emphasizes on Products, Approach, Innovation & Execution; Aims to Increase Manufacturing to 80-90%

- Advertisement - -

Zebronics, a 25-year young, Indian brand, headquartered at Chennai, was incorporated in 1997 envisioning to address the technological needs of the consumers when the usage of Desktop PCs was blooming. During an interaction with Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-founder, Zebronics, talks about thevarious strengths of the brand, the journey so far and the way forward.

Since then, the brand has evolved constantly and is known for its wide-varied segmentation such as IT & Gaming Peripherals, Audio Systems, Consumer Electronics, Lifestyle Gadgets& Accessories, Surveillance, Personal Grooming. With a slogan of being Always Ahead, the brand has regularly upgraded its product portfolio, business strategies and thus has been in sync with the latest market trends & technologies.

Zebronics adheres to its EQR mantra (Excellence | Quality | Reliability) that has cemented the brand to be a pioneer across these verticals, designed to cater a diversified audience, via a vast distribution network and a massive online presence, hence justifying its goal to provide ‘Premium For Masses’.

Commenting on brand building, Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-founder, Zebronics said, “In today’s consumer market environment, strategizing effectively in facet of brand building as well as having a stronghold on the Product Placement via energizing our Go-To-Market fundamentals, plays a pivotal role. One big leap in this avenue was on-boarding Superstar Hrithik Roshan in 2017 who has always been an epitome of style and elegance, the characteristics that blend so beautifully with Zebronics’ range of products. Hrithik’s association had initially been for the Audio, Powerbanks and Accessories categories which then had extended to the IT Peripheral range in 2021, in which Zebronics has been a pioneer.”

Mr. Rajesh further stated that “Zebronics constantly has pushed the envelope in all facets of its business and with the dawn of the Millennial and Gen-Z culture, we adapted and evolved as well. In 2022, commencing our 25th Year of inception, we had roped in Jahnvi Kapoor as our 1st Female Brand Ambassador whose charming and peppy personality resonates perfectly with the young populace and also with the product portfolio that she endorses, viz., Smartwatches and Audio. For a holistic approach of integrating the brand with the youth of the country, we’ve been constantly collaborating with Social Media Influencers, Sports Icons and various Visual & Digital platforms that not only increases the brand visibility across the millennials, but also reinforces the product portfolio amongst masses”.

Multichannel Approach

With the growth of Ecommerce since the early 2000s, Zebronics has made its presence on leading platforms like Amazon & Flipkart, amongst other websites. This move was a quintessential in its true sense as the brand is aligned to cater a vast array of populace. Online platforms have given the ability to browse, select and order a plethora of products within seconds and that has given Zebronics an added boost of reach out to our customers. But besides the online gamut, Zebronics has a massive network of over 50,000 partners across the length and breadth of the country that has created a robust supply chain network relaying our brand and products to Tier-III and IV cities and towns.

Amalgamation of Technology

Adhering to its core mantra of EQR, Zebronics has always benchmarked itself in terms of launching products that underlines rigorous tests & processes that makes Zebronics as one of the most trusted brands in its categories. Zebronics has kept its pace with the latest in the field of electronics, gadgets etc., to provide an enhanced experience to its consumers. With the categories of Wearables and Hearables moving on an accelerated trajectory, Zebronics has positioned itself amongst India’s leading brands with a forefront of advanced sensors in its wearables that tracks and monitors health, fitness levels and multi sports modes. On track with what the Gen-Z needs, is high performance hearables that can stay on for hours, making one forget that it needs a charge too hence the JUMBO neckband was launched and this, as per its name, has a jumbo playback of 160 Hours*!!The modern-day consumer has an ever-evolving needs when it comes to consumer products and always is in the lookout for something new, something better. As our brand ideology of being “Always Ahead”, we have also gripped the market of Soundbars and Home Entertainment Systems. Zebronics is the first Indian brand that has launched a Soundbar with Dolby Atmos as well as Tower Speakers range with Dolby Audio, thus justifying a goal of providing “Premium for Masses”.

Future Goals

Zebronics thrives on its abilities to read the challenges & demands of the market and then innovates on strategies on a regular basis with an eye for deliverance across all the spectrums of consumers. With the initiation of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ campaigns in the country, Zebronics has already begun its focus and has quantified about 40-50% towards local manufacturing in the categories of Mobile Accessories, Home Audio and Lifestyle Gadgets. These numbers are going to further increase to about 80-90% with inclusion of LED TVs, Personal Audio, Smart Wearables, Party Speakers and more within a years’ time making Zebronics stay ‘Always Ahead’.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.