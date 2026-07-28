Zebronics adds Zeb-PixaPlay 72 Plus projector to Its Home Entertainment Lineup

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Zebronics has unveiled the Zeb-PixaPlay 72 Plus, a smart projector designed to simplify projection without compromising on performance.

Zeb-PixaPlay 72 Plus brings together immersive visuals, intelligent projection, and seamless connectivity that transforms everyday entertainment into a truly cinematic experience.

Powered by 4000 lumens and Full HD 1080p support, the PixaPlay 72 Plus delivers bright, detailed visuals across a projection scale up to 304cm (120 inches). With auto keystone adaptation and a versatile 200° tilt mechanism simplify correcting the image and provides greater flexibility from a variety of angles.

The projector is equipped with a quad-core processor and built-in app support, enabling smooth navigation and instant access to entertainment.

Miracast and iOS screen mirroring featuresmake wireless content sharing effortless, while dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI (ARC), USB, and AUX OUT ensure seamless compatibility with smartphones, gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external audio systems.

Built for long-term performance, the PixaPlay 72 Plus ensures a durable 30,000-hour lamp life. The built-in speaker also delivers clear audio, which enhances your movies and gaming experience.

Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder & Director, Zebronics.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director, Zebronics, said: “Consumers today expect technology that not only performs exceptionally but also integrates effortlessly into their lifestyles. With the PixaPlay 72 Plus, we have developed a projector that delivers immersive entertainment through intelligent features, reliable performance, and simple usability. This launch reflects our commitment to staying ‘Always Ahead’ by making premium entertainment experiences more accessible, in line with our philosophy of ‘Premium for Masses’.”

The Zeb-PixaPlay 72 Plus is available across leading retail stores, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com at an introductory price of ₹5499.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Zebronics

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