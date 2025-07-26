Your Cybersecurity is Only as Strong as Its Weakest Link – 5Tattva

- Advertisement -

Mr. Ramit Luthra, Principal Consultant – North America at 5Tattva

Why Even One Unpatched Device Can Be a Catastrophic Risk for Startups and SMBs. If you’re a startup or small business, you may not have the resources of a Fortune 500 company – but cyber attackers aren’t concerned with that. In fact, they’re counting on it.

One overlooked system. One missed update. That’s all it takes.

This isn’t a hypothetical risk. In the infamous Target breach, attackers didn’t go after Target’s main infrastructure directly. They gained access through an HVAC contractor’s unpatched system, and from there pivoted into the company’s network – ultimately compromising over 40 million credit and debit card records.

More recently, a critical SharePoint vulnerability (CVE-2025-53770) has opened the door to remote code execution for organizations still running on-premises versions. SharePoint Online (Microsoft 365) remains unaffected, but those who delay patching their servers are leaving sensitive documents and workflows dangerously exposed.

In both examples, the core infrastructure wasn’t initially at fault – it was the neglected edge that brought everything down.

What’s the Real Risk?

Modern cyberattacks rarely start with brute force. They start with a scan, looking for systems running known, unpatched software.

Automated attack tools are constantly scouring the internet for exposed entry points – aging servers, outdated apps, forgotten routers, and unmonitored IoT devices.

SMBs are frequent targets, precisely because they often lack formal patching processes, complete asset inventories, or 24/7 monitoring.

Lateral movement is quick once attackers get in. That unpatched printer server or backup appliance could be the launchpad for compromising your email, customer data, or financial systems.

What You Can Do – Right Now

Treat patching as a business-critical process – not an IT chore.

Automate where possible and make patching part of your weekly operating rhythm – not just something you do after a headline breaks.

Know what you own.

Keep an accurate, regularly updated inventory of all your devices, software, and cloud accounts. You can’t secure what you can’t see.

Review your integrations.

Third-party platforms, vendors, and legacy systems often introduce risk. Ask hard questions about how often they update and what their security posture looks like.

Don’t go it alone.

A trusted cybersecurity advisor or managed service provider (MSP) can help you assess your exposure, implement patching workflows, and harden your defenses – even on a startup budget.

Bottom Line

Your entire cybersecurity posture can be unraveled by a single unpatched device. That vulnerability could stem from a legacy system, an obscure configuration, or even a third-party vendor’s oversight. Yet, it may be all it takes to land your business in tomorrow’s headlines. The truth is, you don’t need to fear technology — you just need to maintain it. In the world of cybersecurity, vigilance always beats complexity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / 5Tattva

