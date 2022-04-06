Yotta Partners with Virsec to offer True Runtime Protection Cybersecurity Service

- Advertisement -

Yotta has announced its partnership with Virsec, through which enterprises across India that are either hosted at Yotta data center or their captive on-premises data center or any public cloud can now get access to Virsec’s patented Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP). It is the only security solution that ensures precise protection against zero-day, ransomware and evolving cyber-attacks to workloads deployed in production. DPP precisely maps what an application or software is intended to do and stops them instantly when they behave abnormally within milliseconds.

Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO at Yotta

“Virsec is backed by a solid team, and we are very impressed with their award-winning true runtime protection service that protects while the application is running, and not after the attack has been executed. Their unique approach to secure the workload from the inside is commendable, and we are delighted to partner with them to offer their world-class security service to enterprises globally,” says Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO at Yotta.

Mr. Dave Furneaux, CEO, Virsec

Explaining Virsec’s unique protection capabilities, Mr. Dave Furneaux, CEO, Virsec, says, “In order to secure an application while it’s running, our patented technology maps precisely to what the software is intended to do and will stop anything that it’s not intended to do – perceived as an attack threat – within milliseconds, when it launches. As a result, our customers have seen up to 70% OpEx savings and increased time to focus on business innovation versus the security hassle of monitoring suspicious events, hunting out threats, investigating results, and reacting to thousands of false alerts daily. With this landmark partnership with Yotta – we are pleased to serve a very fast-growing segment of enterprise IT customers.”

Mr. Rajesh Garg, CDO & Head of Cybersecurity at Yotta

As per Mr. Rajesh Garg, CDO & Head of Cybersecurity at Yotta, “With a growing digital footprint, an enterprises’ exposure to cyber threats is on the rise. Today, customers demand cutting-edge security services that allow them to sleep in peace. With this partnership, we have expanded our security services portfolio – that will add tremendous value to organizations.”

Mr. Bobby Gupta, SVP & MD, International Business at Virsec

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach globally to help secure India’s most powerful enterprises through our largest data center partnership yet,” says Mr. Bobby Gupta, SVP & MD, International Business at Virsec. “Yotta is not only the biggest but also one of the most trusted data centers in India. Virsec is proud to partner with Yotta to ensure India’s data sovereignty.”

