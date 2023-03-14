Yotta Launches Power Cloud

- Advertisement - -

Yotta Data Services (formerly Yotta Infrastructure) has announced the launch of Yotta Power Cloud, built on IBM Power. Designed for superior performance using IBM Power, Yotta Power Cloud is a public cloud Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) – delivered from Yotta’s award-winning data centers with the highest security, reliability and resiliency to meet the most demanding enterprise workloads. With this launch, Yotta has architected its next-generation cloud infrastructure while delivering a platform that supports the performance needs of critical business applications and emerging technologies on a subscription model.

Yotta Power Cloud is ideally suited for existing IBM Power customers who want to seamlessly expand their workload footprint on the public cloud, without any CAPEX investment in the hardware. IBM Power is renowned for its robust architecture and high reliability for use-cases such as disaster recovery, development, testing and deployment of AI/ML workloads, and hosting ERP workloads such as SAP, with high efficiency and performance.

Mr. Rajesh Garg, EVP, Chief Digital Officer & Head – Cybersecurity, Yotta Data Services,

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajesh Garg, EVP, Chief Digital Officer & Head – Cybersecurity, Yotta Data Services, said, “I am delighted with this collaboration with IBM to co-create Asia’s first-of-its-kind enterprise public cloud on IBM Power machines. Yotta Power Cloud meets the growing demand of IBM customers who need to evolve to a hybrid environment without any additional CAPEX investment. It is designed to address the challenges of today’s digital enterprises and help them accelerate their adoption of AI/ML, blockchain, AR/VR and more, with minimal risk and upfront commitment. It comes with automation capabilities, fail-proof built-in security to mitigate threats, and industry-leading scalability and uptime. Yotta Power Cloud is offered on flexible plans so companies can right-size their requirements and pay only for what they need.”

Mr. Viswanath Ramaswamy, VP, Technology, IBM India & South Asia

Mr. Viswanath Ramaswamy, VP, Technology, IBM India & South Asia, said, “As clients across industries seek to innovate by tapping into highly specialised, cutting-edge workloads – including AI, blockchain and IoT – they require a new generation of smarter, more secure, purpose-built hardware and software, designed from the ground up to power these advanced workloads in hybrid multi-cloud environments. By building its public cloud infrastructure as a service with IBM Power, Yotta is catering to a multitude of business needs, at scale and in a secure way, while maintaining cost efficiencies and providing open access to data in more places – on and off-premises, and across clouds.”

