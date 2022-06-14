Yotta Launches IT Service and Asset Management Service Suite – S-Cube

- Advertisement -

Yotta Infrastructure, in partnership with Bengaluru-based ITSM startup – eStomi Technologies, has launched an integrated suite of IT Service (ITSM) and Asset Management (ITAM) solution for enterprises. Named S-Cube, the service will empower departments such as helpdesk, customer support and asset management to design and automate their workflows as per their unique needs and manage the end-to-end delivery of IT services either to their customers or employees.

Mr. Rajesh Garg, EVP, Chief Digital Officer & Head – Cybersecurity at Yotta Infrastructure

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajesh Garg, EVP, Chief Digital Officer & Head – Cybersecurity at Yotta Infrastructure, said, “Enterprises today want a customised, yet simple and effective solution to automate their workflows. S-Cube has been designed to address the challenges of today’s digital enterprises. Leveraging the domain expertise of eStomi Technologies and combining it with the quality and service assurance of Yotta, we are delivering a scalable, affordable, and reliable ITSM solution for enterprises of all sizes. Our module-based approach helps companies right-size their requirement, without paying for additional services that they might not need or use.”



In an age of instant gratification, customers demand real-time support and resolution of issues that allow them to go on with their business without any roadblocks. S-Cube is supported by industry-leading uptime of Yotta’s robust cloud platform, Yotta Enterprise Cloud, hosted at the state-of-the-art, robust Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data center facility – Yotta NM1 in Mumbai for 99.99% uptime availability. Thus, enterprises retain their data in India to comply with regulatory norms.

S-Cube provides a complete ITSM tool with many commonly-used and uncommonly-used ITSM capabilities – a service desk or ticketing system, change management capabilities, etc. These are all integrated, with one database behind them, and there is a consistent look and feel wherever you are within the tool. It has a fully functional ITSM Baseline based on ITIL 4 with a Codeless Process & Workflow Engine. Additionally, it provides for OEM-led customisation and personalisation with rapid deployment.

Mr. Chetan Nagaonkar, Managing Director, eStomi

Mr. Chetan Nagaonkar, Managing Director, eStomi, said, “Every organization has its own set of routines, and that is where it becomes important for any ITSM tool to adapt to them, instead of the organisation adapting to the tool’s features. S-Cube, powered by TUSSOM, has been designed by customers and built by engineers keeping this aspect in mind. As a result, the ability to personalise, deliver excellent user experience, and extend it to Enterprise Service Management with ease yet cost-effectiveness, is being offered on a single platform.”

