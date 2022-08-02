Yotta Launches EdUniverse – An Integrated University Management Solution

- Advertisement - -

Yotta Infrastructure, in partnership with Mumbai-based Education Management Solutions startup iWeb Technology Solutions, has launched an integrated suite of Academic & Administrative Enterprise solutions for educational institutions. The solution, known as EdUniverse, digitises and automates activities crucial for several departments, including HR, Procurement, Finance & Administration, and Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajesh Garg, EVP, Chief Digital Officer & Head – Cybersecurity at Yotta Infrastructure, said, “Institutes today want a customised yet simple and effective solution to digitise and automate their activities. Leveraging the domain expertise of iWeb Technology Solutions and combining it with the quality and service assurance of Yotta, we are delivering a scalable, affordable, and reliable Integrated University Management Solution (IUMS) for campuses/institutions of all sizes. In addition, our module-based approach helps institutions right-size their requirement, without paying for additional services they might not need or use.”



In an age of hybrid academia, students demand real-time support and resolution of issues that allow them to continue their learning pursuits without any roadblocks. EdUniverse is supported by industry-leading uptime of Yotta’s robust cloud platform, Yotta Enterprise Cloud, hosted at the state-of-the-art, robust and India’s only Uptime Institute Certified Tier IV data center facility – Yotta NM1 in Mumbai for 99.99% uptime. Moreover, institutions maintain data sovereignty as their data is stored in India.

EdUniverse is a complete IUMS tool with many commonly-used and uncommonly-used capabilities – a core academic module, HR & Payroll, SRM and Administration, etc. These are all integrated with a central database for smooth functioning. It is a fully functional ERP for educational institutions with a codeless process and workflow engine. Additionally, it provides for OEM-led customisation and personalisation with rapid deployment.



Mr. Akshay Shah, Founder CEO, iWeb Technology Solutions, said, “Thousands of universities around the world are unable to adopt full-scale digitisation due to cost and customisation constraints, hampering the education experience for both universities and students. The crisis prompted us to develop a pragmatic solution for the problem and that led us to launch our innovative digitisation services for academic institutions. We are extremely grateful to Yotta for providing us with an excellent opportunity to introduce our innovative offerings to Indian educational institutions via their platform EdUniverse. We are aspiring to expand in India with Yotta’s EdUniverse platform to enable affordable and reliable digitisation for academic institutions.”

EdUniverse augments the success of iWeb Technology Solutions’ platform, known to enable some of the leading universities in India with its trusted IUMS solution, including Bombay College of Pharmacy, Mumbai, Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad and Tripura Institute of Technology, Narsingarh among others.

