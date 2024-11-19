Yotta Launches Drishticam – A Cloud-Based AI-Powered Smart Surveillance Security Platform as a Service

- Advertisement -

Yotta Data Services, a leading provider of digital transformation services, announced the launch of Drishticam, an advanced AI-powered, cloud-based surveillance and video management service platform. Built on the robust multi-tenant VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) software platform from Videonetics, a leader in video management, analytics, & AI, Drishticam delivers secure, scalable surveillance solutions tailored to meet enterprise needs while optimizing total cost of ownership (TCO). Equipped with cutting-edge computer vision, machine learning, and advanced algorithms, Drishticam offers highly accurate monitoring and analysis to redefine safety and security standards across industries.

Drishticam sets a new benchmark in security by providing real-time threat detection and enhancing the accuracy of identifying potential risks. By utilizing advanced CCTV cameras, Drishticam monitors environments continuously, identifying unusual behaviour, unattended objects, and unauthorized access, allowing for immediate intervention. The platform minimizes human error by processing vast amounts of video data, reducing false alarms, and enhancing risk differentiation. Additional features like facial recognition and biometric access control strengthen security by identifying restricted individuals and analysing body language to detect potential threats.

Cost-effective and easily scalable, Drishticam adapts to expanding surveillance needs without costly hardware overhauls, streamlining personnel requirements and integrating new technology effortlessly. Drishticam has been built to be immensely flexible and open. The service can be deployed within an enterprise’s existing surveillance environment and can seamlessly work with any type of cameras whether analogue or digital with minimal effort. As a result, it is suited for all sorts of environments – whether they are small commercial establishments like department stores and clinics or high footfall areas such as malls and residential complexes or large enterprise or industrial properties such as IT parks or factories.

Drishticam’s AI-driven surveillance provides data-driven insights, analysing patterns in traffic flow and peak hours to improve safety and efficiency. In cases of detected threats, it can automatically alert security personnel or trigger immediate responses, such as activating alarms, locking doors, or redirecting traffic to prevent potential security breaches.

Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD, and CEO of Yotta Data Services said, “Drishticam’s launch marks a significant advancement in surveillance technology, equipping organizations with tools to strengthen security, improve operational efficiency, and gain meaningful insights from video data. By leveraging the power of AI and cloud technology, it is a reinforcement of our commitment to supporting businesses in adapting to the demands of a digitally driven world, where robust and scalable solutions are essential to protecting assets and ensuring seamless operations.”

Mr. Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Yotta.

“With Drishticam, we are stepping into the future of intelligent surveillance. As companies evolve and adapt to digital-first environments, security and insight from video data are becoming essential. Drishticam offers a flexible, AI-driven platform that grows with businesses, making it easy to scale and customize as their needs expand. We are excited to provide a solution that does not just meet the demands of today but is built to handle the challenges of tomorrow. As AI advances, its integration into surveillance systems will grow even more sophisticated, incorporating predictive analytics to pre-emptively address threats and ensure that spaces remain both secure and respectful of personal privacy,” said Mr. Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Chairman, Yotta.

Dr. Tinku Acharya, Fellow IEEE, Chairman & Founder at Videonetics Technology Pvt Ltd

Commenting on this launch, Dr. Tinku Acharya, Fellow IEEE, Chairman & Founder at Videonetics Technology Pvt Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to partner with Yotta Data Services in launching Drishticam, an intelligent, cloud-based, AI-powered surveillance platform that aligns with our vision for safer, smarter environments. With our advanced AI-powered Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) platform, Drishticam brings forth a powerful, scalable, and cost-effective solution for modern enterprises. This is unique and first of its kind in India,”

Drishticam is available through Yotta’s registered value integrator partners who will help enterprises select the right cameras, install them on premises, integrate them to cloud and AI systems for real time visibility and analytics, optimise operational costs and efficiencies, and provide continuous change management and lifecycle support. Drishticam is available through a flexible, subscription-based model designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses. Customers can choose from three primary options: the Drishticam Cloud Enlight Plan Subscription, which allows customers to select the number of cameras to connect; the Advanced Analytics Subscription, that includes video analytics on selected cameras; and the Desktop Client Subscription, which supports up to 10 desktop clients for video management, with additional licenses available as per need.

Running on Yotta Cloud, Drishticam can seamlessly scale and extend retention storage for video data, analytics, and reports for an unlimited period as per customer requirement, choice, and compliance standards. Drishticam is designed to offer customizable retention periods and value-added services that scale as business requirements evolve. This subscription-based approach ensures that companies can efficiently manage their surveillance needs without heavy capital investments, paying only for the services they require monthly. In the event of network disruptions, Drishticam supports Automatic Network Replenishment (ANR), retrieving recorded data once connectivity is restored, ensuring continuous video capture.

