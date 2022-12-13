Yotta Gets Empanelled with MeitY as Accredited Cloud Service Provider

- Advertisement - -

Yotta Infrastructure announced its empanelment with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) as an accredited Cloud Service Provider. With this development, Yotta’s extensive portfolio of cloud and cloud-enabled services can now serve the digital transformation needs of government departments, agencies, rural and urban administrative bodies, and public sector organisations.

Yotta’s MeitY empanelment comes on the heels of being awarded LEED Gold Certification for Sustainability and Uptime Institute’s Tier IV Gold Operations certificate, in addition to our vast range of global certifications, including PCI-DSS; Open IX DC OIX-2; AICPA SOC; Trusted Partner Network, SAP certification in S/4 HANA Solutions Operations, SAP Business Suite Solutions Operations, Hosting Operations, SAP HANA Operations, Cloud & Infrastructure Operations; along with a host of ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27017:2015, ISO/IEC 27018: 2019, ISO/IEC 27018: 2019, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001: 2018.

The empanelment signifies Yotta’s compliance to stringent regulatory, performance, operational and data security frameworks defined by MeitY, and as validated through a rigorous evaluation process.

Yotta’s services empanelled with MeitY cover a wide digital transformation landscape, helping government and public sector organisations to progress on the Digital India mission. The services are spread across Public, Private Cloud and Government Community Cloud, which cover compute, storage, database, network, security, support, monitoring, analytics, and managed services. Yotta’s public cloud also includes services such as: High Performance Computing as-a-Service, Work From Anywhere Services, Virtual GPU Workstations, Endpoint Backup & Recovery Solution and University Management System among others.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta

Commenting on the development, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta said, “Yotta’s vision has been aligned precisely with the government’s efforts to make India a digital superpower. We understand that digitisation of government agencies and public sector organisations is at the core of India’s digital transformation. Yotta has already been playing a pervasive role in taking Digital India to newer heights through various engagements and synergies with the government. The MeitY empanelment marks a significant milestone in Yotta’s efforts to accelerate the country’s digital economy and foster digital inclusion for all.”

Yotta’s empanelment with MeitY assures customers from the government segment of meeting their stringent regulatory guidelines across data security, governance and control, cybersecurity frameworks, disaster recovery, uptime and operational efficiency among others.

