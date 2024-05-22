Yotta Announces Suraksha – A Comprehensive Cybersecurity Portfolio

- Advertisement -

Yotta Data Services, a leader in digital transformation, has unveiled Yotta Suraksha Smart Cybersecurity Services, a comprehensive cybersecurity suite designed to protect every aspect of an organization’s digital footprint. Yotta Suraksha aims to provide robust defenses against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), IoT vulnerabilities, and supply chain attacks.

Recent reports indicate that in the Q1 of 2024, organizations worldwide experienced a staggering 28% increase in cyberattacks. In India, the situation was even more pronounced, with an average of 2,807 cyberattacks per week during this period—a 33% increase compared to the previous year. This surge has positioned India as one of the most targeted countries globally.

Yotta Suraksha delivers a full range of services, including perimeter security, threat management, and application security. These services can be tailored to meet specific needs, enhancing existing cybersecurity measures without requiring a complete overhaul. This makes Suraksha both highly adaptable and scalable to suit various organizational requirements.

Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD & CEO of Yotta,

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, of Yotta Data Services

said, “At Yotta, data security and integrity is paramount. With the announcement of the Yotta Suraksha Services suite, we further reinforce this commitment to ensure organizations across the globe can dive into the digital realm with extremely reliable cybersecurity measures and preparedness. With our comprehensive defence shields, we are confident to safeguard all aspects of an organization’s digital footprint and ensure maximum cybersecurity.”

Mr. Rajesh Garg, Sr. EVP, Chief Digital Officer, Head of Applications, Cybersecurity & CISO function of Yotta Data Services

Mr. Rajesh Garg, Sr. EVP, Chief Digital Officer, Head of Applications, Cybersecurity & CISO function of Yotta Data Services further added, Yotta Suraksha Services offers cutting-edge cybersecurity tools, enabling organizations to concentrate on their core business operations without worry. Accessible globally, Yotta Suraksha Services helps organizations establish a robust defense posture. By leveraging best practices and comprehensive policy frameworks, Yotta Suraksha ensures the integrity of data with the most advanced safeguards available.

One of the services offered under Yotta’s Suraksha portfolio is Yotta Smart CSOC (Cyber Security Operations Centre). Powered by IBM QRadar, it offers robust protection to an IT infrastructure, aided by extensive threat research and intelligence, niche domain expertise and advanced cybersecurity consulting services from an industry-leading partner.

The Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing service (VAPT) is another tool to reinforce an organization’s cybersecurity stature. The suite offers automated scanning tools to help assess potential vulnerabilities within a business network and identify potential attack points. The state-of-the-art penetration testing components can identify weaknesses that might not be detectable with network or system scans. It also offers evidence of exploitation, enabling prompt actions to assist in immediate remediation activities.

Yotta Suraksha Services also includes its own Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) that guarantees performance-based SLA with 24×7 support. The system leverages machine learning algorithms to seamlessly protect against new and existing threats, OWASP threats as well as zero-day attacks and application-level DDoS assaults.

Estimated at USD 4.70 billion in 2024, the Indian Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow at a CAGR to 18.33% to reach USD 10.90 billion by 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence. This demand will be fuelled by the increasing demand for digitalization and scalable IT infrastructure, the need to tackle risks arising from third-party vendors, and MSSPs. Additionally, the adoption of a cloud-first strategy has further led to the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Yotta Data Services

