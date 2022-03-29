Yondr Group Launches 200MW Hyperscale Data Center Project in JCorp’s Sedenak Tech Park, Malaysia

- Advertisement -

Yondr Group, a global leader, developer, owner-operator and service provider of data centers today announced its entry into the Malaysian market with a planned 200MW hyperscale campus, to be developed on 72.8 acres of land acquired from TPM Technopark Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Johor Corporation. The land is strategically located in Sedenak Tech Park, a flagship data center complex which spans across 700 acres of land in Johor, Malaysia.

“Malaysia is a significant part of our expansion plans within Southeast Asia. Our ability to secure this critical location in Sedenak Tech Park, complements our existing presence in Jakarta, Indonesia and further bolsters our strategic presence in this high growth market,” said Mr. Dave Newitt, Chief Executive Officer at Yondr Group. “The state of Johor in Malaysia is in close proximity to other key data center metros, including Singapore which offers valuable interconnectivity routes, representing a true benefit for our clients especially in combination with the scalability in meeting requirements of power and land.”

“We value Yondr’s strategic decision to invest in Sedenak Tech Park, as a testament of their confidence in our location and offerings as a world-class data hub for the region. We are delighted to welcome Yondr with their full-scale data center technical expertise and operational capabilities to Johor, Malaysia. As global demand for data centers continues to grow exponentially via cloud computing and consumer mobile Internet, the sheer scale of growing data consumption makes the development of hyperscale data center infrastructures a compelling international and regional opportunity for both investors and operators. This exposure to Yondr’s well-established partnerships with major state-of-the-art hyperscale facilities will further fuel our technical infrastructure development dedicated to the nation and the region’s fast-growing digital economy,” said Mr. Akmal Ahmad, Director of Johor Corporation’s Real Estate and Infrastructure Division and Chairman of TPM Technopark.

The Asia Pacific region continues to be an attractive data center destination given its strategic location, growth potential, swift upsurge of technology platforms and networks across a wide spectrum of markets. Within Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s data center market size is expected to hit a revenue of over US$800 million (RM3.24 billion) by 2025 and is already experiencing increasing investment spill-overs due to inherent land constraints in other surrounding markets.

“This deployment in Sedenak Tech Park will provide our hyperscale clients with an opportunity to exponentially scale their cloud computing requirements and benefit from being strategically located just a stone’s throw from Singapore and Indonesia,” said Mr. Aksel Vansten, Acquisition and Development Director for Asia Pacific Region of Yondr Group. Johor’s location and ample land capacity to build, expand and develop digital infrastructure footprint at affordable levels adds to its intrinsic attraction. Further, growth in the data center sector is measured in power, not just in square footage; on this score, Sedenak Tech Park is the top achiever both in its power access of 600MW in critical IT capacity, as well as its vast land mass dedicated to data center development.

