Yard management systems: optimizing truck flow for efficient park operations – Hikvision

Managing the daily operations of a busy industrial park involves ensuring the smooth movement of trucks in and out. Effective yard management is crucial, encompassing the organization, guidance, scheduling, and coordination of truck activities. Any misstep can lead to chaos and disrupt the flow of goods.

Industrial parks usually face common inefficiencies in their yards due to manual operations and outdated systems. Heavy reliance on manual labor slows down processes and increases errors. Truck entry appointments made via phone or email are slow and inefficient. As trucks enter and exit the yard, staff inspect and record vehicle information using paper forms which leads to long delays. Manual dock scheduling is complex and difficult to adjust during emergencies or disruptions. What’s more, the lack of a streamlined online management system results in poor time management, inefficient resource allocation, and frustrated drivers.

The absence of visibility further complicates operations. For instance, efficient dock activities require careful planning and coordination, real-time monitoring, and alerts for any issues. Without real-time visibility of the number of trucks in the yard and their expected arrival times, operators face significant challenges in maintaining order. Recording and digitalizing data like plate numbers, freight information, weight, location, and speed from the moment a truck is appointed to its departure is crucial. Without a comprehensive view and proper utilization of this data, operators struggle to trace and resolve issues.

A smooth yard processes offered by yard management systems

Managing a diverse fleet of trucks and drivers is challenging and leaves no room for error. Operators need a comprehensive yard management system (YMS) to enhance safety, automate truck flows, streamline docking operations, and boost overall efficiency. Here’s how yard management solutions simplify the entire process:

1. Streamlined appointments

Drivers can book appointments individually or in batches through an online self-service portal or by scanning a QR code. This system records vehicle information in advance for a smoother process.

2. Efficient inspections

Upon arrival, drivers check in and undergo on-site inspections at the gate with the help of mobile handheld devices such as PDAs. This facilitates online management and evidence recording, saving time for security guards and drivers.

3. Automated entry

An Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system speeds up entry by verifying and recording license plates automatically. This process is fully tracked for security purposes.

4. Orderly docking

The next upgrade is the intelligent docking. AI cameras monitor occupancy and loading rates in the docking area. When the platform is vacant, the system automatically notifies waiting vehicles and displays their status on a call display screen. This streamlines queue management and assigns docks appropriately, ensuring trucks are directed to the correct docking area. Following docking, each truck completes inspections and receives an electronic pass (e-pass).

5. Real-time monitoring

The system provides real-time online updates on truck and shipment status, enabling quick responses to potential disruptions.

6. Safety alerts

Alerts are issued for over-speeding and incorrect parking within the yard to ensure safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

7. Seamless departure

Finally, the process concludes with a digitalized exit. Security guards inspect trucks by taking and uploading photos via mobile devices. The ANPR system then automatically identifies the vehicle and facilitates its smooth departure.

8. Effortless traceability

In case of issues, the trajectory of vehicles and records within the yard can be queried after they leave.

End-to-end yard management with Hikvision

Hikvision‘s yard management solution combines cameras, mobile handheld devices, the ANPR system, LED display screens, and HikCentral Professional software to offer a comprehensive approach to end-to-end truck management. It streamlines the management of yard trucks and drivers, optimizes each truck’s flow, enhances the efficiency of yard operations, and reduces associated costs.

This versatile solution seamlessly integrates with various industry operations, including industrial plants, logistic warehouses, distribution centers, retail, e-commerce, and more. By streamlining yard entry and exit processes, automating tasks, and providing real-time visibility and insights throughout the yard, YMS significantly enhances supply chain management efficiency.

