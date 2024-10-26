Xtreme Media leads India’s LED display market, transforming spaces with high-quality solutions and technology

- Advertisement -

Xtreme Media, a leader in smarter digital signage and LED wall solutions, is committed to delivering exceptional value through its products and services. In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Alok Mokase Head of Marketing Xtreme Media shares insights on their innovative LED display solutions and industry-leading position.

How can Xtreme Media transform real estate lobbies?

We’ve created a lobby setup to showcase how lobbies in the real estate sector can be transformed. We wanted to give a glimpse of how our LED displays can elevate the space. At Xtreme Media, we are India’s largest LED display manufacturer, and this product you see here is the largest single booking at Infocomm. We invite everyone to explore what we have to offer.

How does Xtreme Media stand out in the LED display market?

We are the top player in India when it comes to quantity and volume, and we rank third in terms of value. It’s not just Chinese companies dominating the market anymore. Xtreme Media stands shoulder to shoulder with international brands like LG and Samsung. The days when Indian companies had to rely on Chinese imports for display solutions are over. We are proving that India is more than capable of producing high-quality display technology.

Could you share more about Xtreme Media’s journey?

We’ve been an Indian brand for 25 years, serving prestigious clients like the Stock Exchange. In fact, we started by securing our first order for the Stock Exchange, and our displays are still used there for running the ticker information. We’ve also worked on railway displays and are now visible across the country. In the outdoor segment, particularly in Mumbai, we dominate the market with an 80% share. So, whether it’s outdoor displays or other sectors, we have made a significant impact as India’s leading LED display manufacturer.

