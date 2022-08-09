XPG Unveils CYBERCORE Modular Power Supply in India

- Advertisement - -

XPG, a fast-growing provider of systems, components, and peripherals for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, today announces a very exciting addition to its power supply family, the XPG CYBERCORE modular power supply, which comes in 1000W and 1300W variants with PLATINUM efficiency verified by industry experts at Cybenetics. Equipped with the XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan and high precision Japanese dual bearings, XPG CYBERCORE takes things up a notch to offer gamers the ultimate stability.

Cool, Compact, and Durable: XPG CYBERCORE is the latest XPG and Nidec collaboration. It is equipped with an XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan powered by Nidec for unmatched cooling efficiency. The Nidec fans feature a curved design that offers maximum effectiveness. The fans begin spinning with a zero RPM low-load mode until around 30% power load to initiate the fan spin. The design has two main benefits – prolonged fan life expectancy and most importantly it enables a compact form factor at only 160 mm length, one of the smallest in the Platinum category.

Advanced Performance Management: XPG CYBERCORE utilizes high-quality Japanese capacitors rated for 105°C and an advanced Interleaved PFC (Power Factor Correction) that regulates and stabilizes voltage, distributing power at optimal efficiency. Exploring the digital side of power, XPG added a Digital PMIC (Power Management IC) to help increase performance management and stability.

For peace of mind the XPG CYBERCORE is backed by eight industrial-level mechanisms and a 10-year warranty.

