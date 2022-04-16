XPG attains a good response in the e-commerce market with the distribution tactics of Acro Engineering

- Advertisement -

Acro Engineering is the distributor of XPG products in India , XPG lifestyle Ultrabook, which is the new M series ultra-thin ultra-lite which works perfectly for gaming and lifestyle.

Himanshu Jain, Director, Acro Engineering

During an interaction with Mr. Himanshu Jain, Director of Acro Engineering Company, he talks about brand policy, how the brand has benefitted from the distribution of XPG products, and the way ahead.

How do you see the market presence of XPG in India and the consumer reaction to the XPG brand?

ACRO Engineering Company (AEC) has 13 branches in India, of which we have at least one in every region in India, including the north, south, east, and west. These are supported by a channel of over 300 ACRO Channel Partners, which gives us a presence in almost every city and town in India. Over the years, the company has expanded globally due to its outstanding marketing strategy and visionary leadership.

XPG products cater to the world of gaming, where borders are blurred and identities are fluid. The brand believes the future of gaming is defined by ambition, and it innovates to help our gamers become legendary.

The brand is a very old company and the response from the channel is great as it is available across the country, available to e-commerce, LFRs, it is everywhere, and it has a huge variety of ranges ranging from cabinets ranging from laptops, batteries, SSDs, gaming memory, you name it and XPG has it.

What is your approach to positioning in the Indian market? What is your model of distribution and what is the strength of XPG?

Acro Engineering has positioned itself as the leader in the distribution of IT products. Through our endeavours and accomplishments, we have strategically positioned ourselves as leaders who offer state-of-the-art technologies that are more accessible and beneficial for everyone.

Speaking about the positioning, Mr. Himanshu Jain, Director, Acro Engineering, says, “Acro already has 13 branches across the country and its third highest number of sales, both in terms of channel sales and also for commerce. So, we are positioned in India very well across the country and we see the number as significant. “

What is your future plan? How do you want to position yourself in the market?

Acro Engineering aims to create a convenient ecosystem for our customers through the efficient delivery of our products and services, while continuously enhancing our value for stakeholders.

Moving ahead, we would make our customers delighted by providing them with world-class products and services, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

While concluding, Mr. Jain says, “The market is big and there is space for everybody in the market, so we are looking for a bigger market share, better specs, better quality.”

