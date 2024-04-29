XgenPlus Redefines Attendance Tracking with Facial Recognition Technology

- Advertisement -

XgenPlus has launched its latest feature, the Facial Recognition-Based Attendance System. This cutting-edge addition to the XgenPlus mobile app will revolutionise how employees mark their attendance, offering them a seamless and secure solution. By leveraging facial recognition technology, the feature ensures that attendance records are authentic and tamper-proof, providing employers with reliable payroll and HR management data.

The app traditionally allowed employees to mark their attendance based on location and punching time. However, with the integration of facial recognition technology, XgenPlus is taking attendance tracking to new heights. Employees can simply use the mobile app to scan their faces and register their attendance, eliminating the need for manual input or physical devices.

Mr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO of Data Xgen Technologies,

Mr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO of Data Xgen Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the Facial Recognition-Based Attendance System as part of the XgenPlus app. This feature underscores our vision to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and streamline operations. By leveraging facial recognition technology, we make attendance tracking effortless, accurate and secure for employees and employers. With this feature, we strive to set new benchmarks in innovation and user experience within the workplace ecosystem.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / XgenPlus

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429