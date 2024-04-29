Monday, April 29, 2024
XgenPlus Redefines Attendance Tracking with Facial Recognition Technology

By NCN News Network
XgenPlus has launched its latest feature, the Facial Recognition-Based Attendance System. This cutting-edge addition to the XgenPlus mobile app will revolutionise how employees mark their attendance, offering them a seamless and secure solution. By leveraging facial recognition technology, the feature ensures that attendance records are authentic and tamper-proof, providing employers with reliable payroll and HR management data.

The app traditionally allowed employees to mark their attendance based on location and punching time. However, with the integration of facial recognition technology, XgenPlus is taking attendance tracking to new heights. Employees can simply use the mobile app to scan their faces and register their attendance, eliminating the need for manual input or physical devices.

Mr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO of Data Xgen Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the Facial Recognition-Based Attendance System as part of the XgenPlus app. This feature underscores our vision to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and streamline operations. By leveraging facial recognition technology, we make attendance tracking effortless, accurate and secure for employees and employers. With this feature, we strive to set new benchmarks in innovation and user experience within the workplace ecosystem.”

